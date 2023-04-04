BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.3541322233312222341301
Turang.500.6151055101531200
Miller.500.667201000010000
Anderson.455.5331145001433000
Winker.364.4671124000533000
Wiemer.300.3641013100012000
Contreras.231.2311303000304000
Mitchell.214.3131433010224000
Adames.200.2781523000325001
Yelich.200.3681533100049100
Caratini.200.200501000002000
Tellez.133.2781522000036000
Urías.000.000400000000000
Voit.000.000400000002000
Brosseau.000.250300000010000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals312.5744235.023101031532
Peralta100.001106.0200037
Wilson000.001013.0100032
Strzelecki100.002002.0000001
Varland000.002002.0300012
Bush000.001001.0000000
Williams000.001011.0200001
Milner000.001000.2000000
Woodruff001.501106.0311118
Lauer103.381105.1522126
Payamps005.401001.2211101
Burnes017.201105.0444033
Guerra0013.502001.1122021

