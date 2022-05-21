BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.235.31312871863026255217813535327924
Jackson.286.286702000004000
Urías.283.40953101510261011012
Brosseau.279.354434121028511103
Renfroe.267.308135203670918938011
Narváez.253.352797205028921003
Yelich.245.3401392734915201938500
Tellez.244.31313119321009321135000
Wong.238.3171262030633131427816
McCutchen.233.289103122450214826320
Taylor.216.2668861951211421110
Peterson.215.31979161730391224601
Hiura.214.29842690037521100
Adames.208.3041302327609241742115
Caratini.205.30844391014611001
Cain.182.2478813163004623122
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25143.40393917344.027315213034128404
Hader000.001401413.12000521
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Kelley100.001001.0110001
Lauer412.1677041.23112107854
Burnes122.2688051.23514138862
Gott102.77140013.09641218
Boxberger102.92140012.18441210
Houser343.2277036.132191311731
Ashby033.4993128.122141121734
Ureña003.524007.2753153
Peralta313.5377035.227141411248
Suter103.75120012.01265179
Milner203.86150014.010761411
Williams204.20170215.0117701129
Cousins214.508008.08441513
Perdomo004.504004.0522121
Woodruff425.3577033.234232051243
Gustave005.54120013.013883515
Mejía0023.142002.1566051

