|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.235
|.313
|1287
|186
|302
|62
|5
|52
|178
|135
|353
|27
|9
|24
|Jackson
|.286
|.286
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urías
|.283
|.409
|53
|10
|15
|1
|0
|2
|6
|10
|11
|0
|1
|2
|Brosseau
|.279
|.354
|43
|4
|12
|1
|0
|2
|8
|5
|11
|1
|0
|3
|Renfroe
|.267
|.308
|135
|20
|36
|7
|0
|9
|18
|9
|38
|0
|1
|1
|Narváez
|.253
|.352
|79
|7
|20
|5
|0
|2
|8
|9
|21
|0
|0
|3
|Yelich
|.245
|.340
|139
|27
|34
|9
|1
|5
|20
|19
|38
|5
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.244
|.313
|131
|19
|32
|10
|0
|9
|32
|11
|35
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.238
|.317
|126
|20
|30
|6
|3
|3
|13
|14
|27
|8
|1
|6
|McCutchen
|.233
|.289
|103
|12
|24
|5
|0
|2
|14
|8
|26
|3
|2
|0
|Taylor
|.216
|.266
|88
|6
|19
|5
|1
|2
|11
|4
|21
|1
|1
|0
|Peterson
|.215
|.319
|79
|16
|17
|3
|0
|3
|9
|12
|24
|6
|0
|1
|Hiura
|.214
|.298
|42
|6
|9
|0
|0
|3
|7
|5
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Adames
|.208
|.304
|130
|23
|27
|6
|0
|9
|24
|17
|42
|1
|1
|5
|Caratini
|.205
|.308
|44
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Cain
|.182
|.247
|88
|13
|16
|3
|0
|0
|4
|6
|23
|1
|2
|2
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|25
|14
|3.40
|39
|39
|17
|344.0
|273
|152
|130
|34
|128
|404
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|14
|0
|14
|13.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|21
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lauer
|4
|1
|2.16
|7
|7
|0
|41.2
|31
|12
|10
|7
|8
|54
|Burnes
|1
|2
|2.26
|8
|8
|0
|51.2
|35
|14
|13
|8
|8
|62
|Gott
|1
|0
|2.77
|14
|0
|0
|13.0
|9
|6
|4
|1
|2
|18
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|2.92
|14
|0
|0
|12.1
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|10
|Houser
|3
|4
|3.22
|7
|7
|0
|36.1
|32
|19
|13
|1
|17
|31
|Ashby
|0
|3
|3.49
|9
|3
|1
|28.1
|22
|14
|11
|2
|17
|34
|Ureña
|0
|0
|3.52
|4
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Peralta
|3
|1
|3.53
|7
|7
|0
|35.2
|27
|14
|14
|1
|12
|48
|Suter
|1
|0
|3.75
|12
|0
|0
|12.0
|12
|6
|5
|1
|7
|9
|Milner
|2
|0
|3.86
|15
|0
|0
|14.0
|10
|7
|6
|1
|4
|11
|Williams
|2
|0
|4.20
|17
|0
|2
|15.0
|11
|7
|7
|0
|11
|29
|Cousins
|2
|1
|4.50
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|13
|Perdomo
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Woodruff
|4
|2
|5.35
|7
|7
|0
|33.2
|34
|23
|20
|5
|12
|43
|Gustave
|0
|0
|5.54
|12
|0
|0
|13.0
|13
|8
|8
|3
|5
|15
|Mejía
|0
|0
|23.14
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|5
|6
|6
|0
|5
|1
