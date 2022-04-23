BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.205.2894384890242104548121737
Caratini.278.4091825101144000
Narváez.269.3672637101328002
McCutchen.255.315474124006410210
Tellez.250.30240710303837000
Hiura.238.3602135001349100
Renfroe.217.275463103014417000
Yelich.200.32745694016816100
Taylor.200.2592505300216000
Wong.188.21648591205111102
Adames.176.28851892013818012
Cain.143.1672834200215010
Brosseau.133.2351522001224001
Peterson.107.2652823000066200
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals863.5414146122.09953481057130
Hader000.006066.0200029
Boxberger100.006005.1400014
Gott000.004004.2300006
Milner100.005004.2300003
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Burnes102.3733019.011553422
Houser022.892209.1833067
Ashby023.1841011.112741813
Ureña003.383005.1322143
Lauer103.4822010.18542310
Cousins203.605005.0522017
Woodruff214.3033014.210770613
Gustave004.765005.2533134
Peralta017.5033012.01310101816
Williams008.316004.16440710
Suter0010.804003.1554133

