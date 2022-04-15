BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.216.30025924561524232865426
Tellez.318.4002257201434000
Caratini.300.4171003100023000
Hiura.286.444712000022100
McCutchen.250.2943228300414010
Narváez.250.3331614101315002
Yelich.222.35327363002511000
Renfroe.207.2812916100239000
Wong.207.2332936020216101
Adames.200.2943056201248012
Brosseau.200.2731012001213001
Cain.188.1761613100203000
Taylor.133.2351502100014000
Peterson.063.2501611000043200
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals444.5788369.059373563871
Milner100.004003.2100002
Gott000.002003.0200005
Hader000.003033.0100024
Boxberger100.003002.2200003
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Ashby011.802005.0511035
Burnes002.2522012.07331412
Cousins103.003003.0211016
Ureña004.152004.1322143
Houser014.911103.2422033
Lauer006.231104.1343125
Woodruff117.272208.2977044
Gustave007.363003.2433122
Williams007.713002.1322036
Suter0010.802001.2232131
Peralta0111.572207.010991610

