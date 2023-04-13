BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.35039058103131155852114647
Contreras.364.41733012200338003
Mitchell.316.366387121136314000
Winker.308.3872648200734000
Turang.294.36834610101547210
Brosseau.294.3681715101425002
Anderson.286.4093591010310813010
Adames.273.365449121038711012
Caratini.250.4381213000133000
Miller.250.333812000111000
Yelich.245.339499121014721100
Wiemer.222.33336482014610210
Voit.200.2002024000008100
Tellez.147.2503455102559000
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals842.8312122105.0853433103985
Wilson000.003016.0200037
Milner000.006005.0200003
Strzelecki100.005005.0200012
Bush000.004003.2100042
Williams100.003013.0200002
Peralta200.7522012.06110614
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Miley112.4522011.01033136
Guerra002.846006.1622033
Varland003.005006.0822124
Payamps004.154004.1622124
Burnes115.1933017.11410102514
Lauer117.712209.112883510
Junk017.711104.2754122

