|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.350
|390
|58
|103
|13
|1
|15
|58
|52
|114
|6
|4
|7
|Contreras
|.364
|.417
|33
|0
|12
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|.316
|.366
|38
|7
|12
|1
|1
|3
|6
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Winker
|.308
|.387
|26
|4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turang
|.294
|.368
|34
|6
|10
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|7
|2
|1
|0
|Brosseau
|.294
|.368
|17
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson
|.286
|.409
|35
|9
|10
|1
|0
|3
|10
|8
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Adames
|.273
|.365
|44
|9
|12
|1
|0
|3
|8
|7
|11
|0
|1
|2
|Caratini
|.250
|.438
|12
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.250
|.333
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.245
|.339
|49
|9
|12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Wiemer
|.222
|.333
|36
|4
|8
|2
|0
|1
|4
|6
|10
|2
|1
|0
|Voit
|.200
|.200
|20
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.147
|.250
|34
|5
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|4
|2.83
|12
|12
|2
|105.0
|85
|34
|33
|10
|39
|85
|Wilson
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Milner
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bush
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Williams
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peralta
|2
|0
|0.75
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|14
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Miley
|1
|1
|2.45
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|10
|3
|3
|1
|3
|6
|Guerra
|0
|0
|2.84
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Varland
|0
|0
|3.00
|5
|0
|0
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Payamps
|0
|0
|4.15
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Burnes
|1
|1
|5.19
|3
|3
|0
|17.1
|14
|10
|10
|2
|5
|14
|Lauer
|1
|1
|7.71
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|12
|8
|8
|3
|5
|10
|Junk
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
