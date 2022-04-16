|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.216
|.300
|259
|24
|56
|15
|2
|4
|23
|28
|65
|4
|2
|6
|Tellez
|.318
|.400
|22
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.300
|.417
|10
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura
|.286
|.444
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.250
|.294
|32
|2
|8
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Narváez
|.250
|.333
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Yelich
|.222
|.353
|27
|3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.207
|.281
|29
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.207
|.233
|29
|3
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|Adames
|.200
|.294
|30
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|0
|1
|2
|Brosseau
|.200
|.273
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cain
|.188
|.176
|16
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.133
|.235
|15
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson
|.063
|.250
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|4
|4.57
|8
|8
|3
|69.0
|59
|37
|35
|6
|38
|71
|Milner
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gott
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|3
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ashby
|0
|1
|1.80
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Burnes
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|12
|Cousins
|1
|0
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Ureña
|0
|0
|4.15
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Houser
|0
|1
|4.91
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Lauer
|0
|0
|6.23
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Woodruff
|1
|1
|7.27
|2
|2
|0
|8.2
|9
|7
|7
|0
|4
|4
|Gustave
|0
|0
|7.36
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Williams
|0
|0
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|6
|Suter
|0
|0
|10.80
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Peralta
|0
|1
|11.57
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|10
|9
|9
|1
|6
|10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.