BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.164.271613101003925101
Miller.500.500201000000000
Wiemer.500.500201100000000
Anderson.400.571512000021000
Contreras.250.250802000204000
Turang.250.250411000001100
Winker.200.200501000103000
Adames.167.375601000022001
Yelich.167.375601000024000
Tellez.000.125700000016000
Mitchell.000.167510000012000
Urías.000.000400000000000
Voit.000.000400000002000
Brosseau.000.250300000010000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals112.6522117.011551515
Strzelecki100.002002.0000001
Bush000.001001.0000000
Guerra000.001001.0000001
Varland000.001001.0200011
Williams000.001011.0200001
Woodruff001.501106.0311118
Burnes017.201105.0444033

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you