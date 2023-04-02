|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.164
|.271
|61
|3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|25
|1
|0
|1
|Miller
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.400
|.571
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.250
|.250
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turang
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Winker
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.167
|.375
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Yelich
|.167
|.375
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.000
|.125
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|.000
|.167
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voit
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|2.65
|2
|2
|1
|17.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|5
|15
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bush
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Varland
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Williams
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Woodruff
|0
|0
|1.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Burnes
|0
|1
|7.20
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
