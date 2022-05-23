BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.238.31513531933226355518514036328927
Brosseau.298.389474141028712104
Urías.293.40858121710371011012
Jackson.286.286702000004000
Renfroe.268.305142213870919939011
McCutchen.250.301112132860316828320
Tellez.246.31813419331009321235000
Hiura.244.333456110039521100
Yelich.243.3331482836915201940600
Narváez.241.337837205028922003
Wong.235.3201322031633131627816
Taylor.228.2769272151312421110
Peterson.217.31683171830391224602
Adames.208.3041302327609241742115
Caratini.188.28648391014612002
Cain.185.2489213173004625122
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals26153.46414118362.029616113935131417
Hader000.001501513.22000521
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Kelley100.001001.0110001
Lauer412.1677041.23112107854
Burnes122.2688051.23514138862
Gott102.57150014.09641318
Perdomo002.575007.0822121
Boxberger102.70150013.110441311
Houser343.2277036.132191311731
Milner203.45170015.212761413
Ashby033.4993128.122141121734
Ureña003.524007.2753153
Williams204.20170215.0117701129
Peralta324.4288038.233191911350
Cousins214.508008.08441513
Woodruff524.7688039.239242161249
Suter105.14130014.017981711
Gustave005.54120013.013883515
Mejía0023.142002.1566051

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

