BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.247.324865121214341331179624418412
Caratini.321.4062839001336000
Contreras.306.383727224015913003
Miller.282.30039411200316300
Anderson.264.337911624405201129010
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Brosseau.256.31943311203749004
Adames.247.357931523405141727214
Tellez.247.337811420208201224000
Voit.244.277455112004114100
Yelich.232.327992123303111333500
Wiemer.221.3107781750261019310
Turang.213.263758162029524310
Winker.212.323527113009612000
Perkins.125.125811000004001
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1793.3626268233.020292872679197
Williams200.009049.04000314
Peguero000.002004.1300004
Cousins000.001001.2000023
Claudio000.001000.1200000
Strzelecki200.71130012.21011017
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Wilson101.1280216.011320618
Miley311.8655029.025662419
Milner002.38130011.1733127
Varland002.706006.2832124
Payamps003.00110112.01444239
Peralta323.7755028.22512122931
Burnes214.5555027.222151431022
Rea015.1733015.21299279
Lauer325.1955026.029151561023
Junk017.711104.2754122
Bush018.229017.2677468
Guerra008.648008.11088195

