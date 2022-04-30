BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.217.291676851473232180651831259
Jackson.333.333301000001000
McCutchen.247.3027771940210620320
Narváez.244.333454112015415002
Brosseau.240.3452526001345001
Caratini.238.3602125101146000
Renfroe.229.267708164048423000
Adames.225.311801418405141026112
Hiura.222.34427460013513100
Tellez.217.2886011134039513000
Wong.211.2607110153207315304
Yelich.203.305691014402101020200
Taylor.195.2334118410419000
Cain.174.2204668200338020
Peterson.171.2774167001369200
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1473.16212111185.014072651280207
Hader000.00100109.12000415
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Burnes101.7544025.213553633
Lauer102.2033016.113542423
Boxberger102.359007.2722016
Gott102.457007.16221010
Houser222.5344021.1156601016
Ashby022.6552017.0138511319
Milner202.708006.2522025
Ureña003.524007.2753153
Gustave003.866007.0533145
Williams104.3210018.17440816
Peralta015.0044018.01610101823
Cousins215.147007.07441310
Woodruff215.3044018.21711110819
Suter106.006006.0654134

