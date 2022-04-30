|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.217
|.291
|676
|85
|147
|32
|3
|21
|80
|65
|183
|12
|5
|9
|Jackson
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.247
|.302
|77
|7
|19
|4
|0
|2
|10
|6
|20
|3
|2
|0
|Narváez
|.244
|.333
|45
|4
|11
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|15
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|.240
|.345
|25
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Caratini
|.238
|.360
|21
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.229
|.267
|70
|8
|16
|4
|0
|4
|8
|4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.225
|.311
|80
|14
|18
|4
|0
|5
|14
|10
|26
|1
|1
|2
|Hiura
|.222
|.344
|27
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.217
|.288
|60
|11
|13
|4
|0
|3
|9
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.211
|.260
|71
|10
|15
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|15
|3
|0
|4
|Yelich
|.203
|.305
|69
|10
|14
|4
|0
|2
|10
|10
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.195
|.233
|41
|1
|8
|4
|1
|0
|4
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Cain
|.174
|.220
|46
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
|0
|2
|0
|Peterson
|.171
|.277
|41
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|9
|2
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|14
|7
|3.16
|21
|21
|11
|185.0
|140
|72
|65
|12
|80
|207
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|10
|9.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Burnes
|1
|0
|1.75
|4
|4
|0
|25.2
|13
|5
|5
|3
|6
|33
|Lauer
|1
|0
|2.20
|3
|3
|0
|16.1
|13
|5
|4
|2
|4
|23
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|2.35
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Gott
|1
|0
|2.45
|7
|0
|0
|7.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|Houser
|2
|2
|2.53
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|15
|6
|6
|0
|10
|16
|Ashby
|0
|2
|2.65
|5
|2
|0
|17.0
|13
|8
|5
|1
|13
|19
|Milner
|2
|0
|2.70
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Ureña
|0
|0
|3.52
|4
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Gustave
|0
|0
|3.86
|6
|0
|0
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|5
|Williams
|1
|0
|4.32
|10
|0
|1
|8.1
|7
|4
|4
|0
|8
|16
|Peralta
|0
|1
|5.00
|4
|4
|0
|18.0
|16
|10
|10
|1
|8
|23
|Cousins
|2
|1
|5.14
|7
|0
|0
|7.0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|10
|Woodruff
|2
|1
|5.30
|4
|4
|0
|18.2
|17
|11
|11
|0
|8
|19
|Suter
|1
|0
|6.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|6
|5
|4
|1
|3
|4
