BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.285.38122842657110423860521
Anderson.500.593208101031066010
Miller.500.600412000110000
Wiemer.350.4352027101333100
Mitchell.333.3852468113627000
Turang.316.4351956101543200
Winker.304.3702337200734000
Adames.280.3672567001446011
Contreras.263.3331905000325000
Caratini.250.333802000012000
Voit.222.222912000004100
Yelich.192.36426751001712100
Brosseau.167.286601000011000
Tellez.143.2692133001247000
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals612.3277262.043161652348
Miley100.001106.0500003
Peralta100.001106.0200037
Strzelecki100.004004.0100001
Wilson000.002014.0100034
Milner000.004003.2100001
Bush000.003003.0000021
Varland000.003002.2300023
Williams100.002012.0200001
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Lauer103.381105.1522126
Payamps003.862002.1311112
Guerra007.713002.1222021
Burnes019.642209.1111010256

