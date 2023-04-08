|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.285
|.381
|228
|42
|65
|7
|1
|10
|42
|38
|60
|5
|2
|1
|Anderson
|.500
|.593
|20
|8
|10
|1
|0
|3
|10
|6
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Miller
|.500
|.600
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer
|.350
|.435
|20
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|.333
|.385
|24
|6
|8
|1
|1
|3
|6
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Turang
|.316
|.435
|19
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Winker
|.304
|.370
|23
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.280
|.367
|25
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Contreras
|.263
|.333
|19
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.250
|.333
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Voit
|.222
|.222
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.192
|.364
|26
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.167
|.286
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.143
|.269
|21
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|1
|2.32
|7
|7
|2
|62.0
|43
|16
|16
|5
|23
|48
|Miley
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Milner
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bush
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Varland
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Williams
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Lauer
|1
|0
|3.38
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Payamps
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Guerra
|0
|0
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Burnes
|0
|1
|9.64
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|11
|10
|10
|2
|5
|6
