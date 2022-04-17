|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.210
|.287
|290
|25
|61
|16
|2
|5
|24
|28
|75
|5
|2
|6
|Caratini
|.308
|.400
|13
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.304
|.385
|23
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.250
|.289
|36
|2
|9
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Narváez
|.250
|.333
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Yelich
|.222
|.353
|27
|3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.219
|.242
|32
|3
|7
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|Renfroe
|.212
|.278
|33
|1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.206
|.289
|34
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4
|10
|0
|1
|2
|Hiura
|.200
|.333
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cain
|.158
|.150
|19
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.154
|.214
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.111
|.200
|18
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson
|.063
|.250
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|5
|4.27
|9
|9
|3
|78.0
|67
|39
|37
|6
|41
|77
|Gott
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Milner
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|3
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ashby
|0
|1
|1.80
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Burnes
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|12
|Houser
|0
|2
|2.89
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|7
|Ureña
|0
|0
|4.15
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Cousins
|1
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Lauer
|0
|0
|6.23
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Suter
|0
|0
|6.75
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Woodruff
|1
|1
|7.27
|2
|2
|0
|8.2
|9
|7
|7
|0
|4
|4
|Gustave
|0
|0
|7.36
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Williams
|0
|0
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|6
|Peralta
|0
|1
|11.57
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|10
|9
|9
|1
|6
|10
