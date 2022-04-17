BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.210.28729025611625242875526
Caratini.308.4001314101123000
Tellez.304.3852357201434000
McCutchen.250.2893629300415110
Narváez.250.3331614101315002
Yelich.222.35327363002511000
Wong.219.2423237020218101
Renfroe.212.27833172002311000
Adames.206.28934572012410012
Hiura.200.3331012000024100
Cain.158.1501913100203000
Brosseau.154.2141312001213001
Taylor.111.2001802100015000
Peterson.063.2501611000043200
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals454.2799378.067393764177
Gott000.003004.1300006
Milner100.004003.2100002
Hader000.003033.0100024
Boxberger100.003002.2200003
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Ashby011.802005.0511035
Burnes002.2522012.07331412
Houser022.892209.1833067
Ureña004.152004.1322143
Cousins104.504004.0422016
Lauer006.231104.1343125
Suter006.753002.2332132
Woodruff117.272208.2977044
Gustave007.363003.2433122
Williams007.713002.1322036
Peralta0111.572207.010991610

