BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.240.31710871422614423613611930221614
Caratini.297.40937411001568000
O.Miller.291.32255716300537310
Contreras.272.36292112570181320003
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Turang.253.309879223029727410
Anderson.252.3361111728515201437020
Tellez.248.3281011525409221330000
Winker.246.3596571630012914000
Yelich.234.3171242529404131436500
Adames.225.3261201727405161935215
Brosseau.216.273513112037411005
Wiemer.214.28798102160271025410
Voit.207.270585122004321100
Taylor.143.1331422001202100
Perkins.083.0831211000005001
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals18153.6233339291.025912911738102251
Williams200.0010059.15000314
Claudio000.001000.1200000
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Cousins001.933004.2311144
T.Miller001.933004.2311102
Wilson102.04100217.213541819
Miley312.3166035.031992621
Peguero002.455007.1722117
Varland002.706006.2832124
Payamps003.14140114.115552312
Peralta323.6366034.232141441241
Burnes323.8677039.231211741432
Strzelecki224.20160015.015770210
Lauer334.4066030.233191561429
Rea034.7355026.21914145922
Milner005.11160012.11277347
Junk017.711104.2754122
Bush018.229017.2677468
Guerra008.648008.11088195

