|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.240
|.317
|1087
|142
|261
|44
|2
|36
|136
|119
|302
|21
|6
|14
|Caratini
|.297
|.409
|37
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|O.Miller
|.291
|.322
|55
|7
|16
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|7
|3
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.272
|.362
|92
|11
|25
|7
|0
|1
|8
|13
|20
|0
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|.259
|.306
|58
|9
|15
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Turang
|.253
|.309
|87
|9
|22
|3
|0
|2
|9
|7
|27
|4
|1
|0
|Anderson
|.252
|.336
|111
|17
|28
|5
|1
|5
|20
|14
|37
|0
|2
|0
|Tellez
|.248
|.328
|101
|15
|25
|4
|0
|9
|22
|13
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Winker
|.246
|.359
|65
|7
|16
|3
|0
|0
|12
|9
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.234
|.317
|124
|25
|29
|4
|0
|4
|13
|14
|36
|5
|0
|0
|Adames
|.225
|.326
|120
|17
|27
|4
|0
|5
|16
|19
|35
|2
|1
|5
|Brosseau
|.216
|.273
|51
|3
|11
|2
|0
|3
|7
|4
|11
|0
|0
|5
|Wiemer
|.214
|.287
|98
|10
|21
|6
|0
|2
|7
|10
|25
|4
|1
|0
|Voit
|.207
|.270
|58
|5
|12
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.143
|.133
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Perkins
|.083
|.083
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|18
|15
|3.62
|33
|33
|9
|291.0
|259
|129
|117
|38
|102
|251
|Williams
|2
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|5
|9.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|Claudio
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Cousins
|0
|0
|1.93
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|T.Miller
|0
|0
|1.93
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wilson
|1
|0
|2.04
|10
|0
|2
|17.2
|13
|5
|4
|1
|8
|19
|Miley
|3
|1
|2.31
|6
|6
|0
|35.0
|31
|9
|9
|2
|6
|21
|Peguero
|0
|0
|2.45
|5
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Varland
|0
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Payamps
|0
|0
|3.14
|14
|0
|1
|14.1
|15
|5
|5
|2
|3
|12
|Peralta
|3
|2
|3.63
|6
|6
|0
|34.2
|32
|14
|14
|4
|12
|41
|Burnes
|3
|2
|3.86
|7
|7
|0
|39.2
|31
|21
|17
|4
|14
|32
|Strzelecki
|2
|2
|4.20
|16
|0
|0
|15.0
|15
|7
|7
|0
|2
|10
|Lauer
|3
|3
|4.40
|6
|6
|0
|30.2
|33
|19
|15
|6
|14
|29
|Rea
|0
|3
|4.73
|5
|5
|0
|26.2
|19
|14
|14
|5
|9
|22
|Milner
|0
|0
|5.11
|16
|0
|0
|12.1
|12
|7
|7
|3
|4
|7
|Junk
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bush
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|1
|7.2
|6
|7
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Guerra
|0
|0
|8.64
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|10
|8
|8
|1
|9
|5
