BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.276.365294488111112484381523
Anderson.370.4862781010310710010
Adames.344.42132811102758011
Contreras.308.3792608100337001
Winker.308.3872648200734000
Turang.304.4072357101544200
Wiemer.296.3872738201345100
Mitchell.286.33328681136210000
Yelich.257.38135991012713100
Miller.250.333812000111000
Brosseau.200.2731002000012001
Caratini.200.3331002000023000
Tellez.160.2672534101447000
Voit.154.1541312000007100
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals722.5999280.061232373368
Miley100.001106.0500003
Strzelecki100.005005.0200012
Varland000.004004.2500024
Milner000.005004.0100002
Wilson000.002014.0100034
Bush000.004003.2100042
Williams100.003013.0200002
Peralta200.7522012.06110614
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Payamps002.703003.1511114
Guerra004.154004.1322033
Lauer117.712209.112883510
Burnes019.642209.1111010256

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you