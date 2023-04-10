|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.276
|.365
|294
|48
|81
|11
|1
|12
|48
|43
|81
|5
|2
|3
|Anderson
|.370
|.486
|27
|8
|10
|1
|0
|3
|10
|7
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Adames
|.344
|.421
|32
|8
|11
|1
|0
|2
|7
|5
|8
|0
|1
|1
|Contreras
|.308
|.379
|26
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Winker
|.308
|.387
|26
|4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turang
|.304
|.407
|23
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Wiemer
|.296
|.387
|27
|3
|8
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|.286
|.333
|28
|6
|8
|1
|1
|3
|6
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.257
|.381
|35
|9
|9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Miller
|.250
|.333
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.200
|.273
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Caratini
|.200
|.333
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.160
|.267
|25
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Voit
|.154
|.154
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|2
|2.59
|9
|9
|2
|80.0
|61
|23
|23
|7
|33
|68
|Miley
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Varland
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Milner
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Bush
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Williams
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peralta
|2
|0
|0.75
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|14
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Payamps
|0
|0
|2.70
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Guerra
|0
|0
|4.15
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Lauer
|1
|1
|7.71
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|12
|8
|8
|3
|5
|10
|Burnes
|0
|1
|9.64
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|11
|10
|10
|2
|5
|6
