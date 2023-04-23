North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.