BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.257.33370810318229125100801981749
Caratini.350.4582027000134000
Perkins.333.333311000001000
Contreras.311.391614194004812003
Miller.286.3102838200215300
Adames.278.376791422404121320213
Voit.270.289375101004111100
Anderson.264.345721319403161023010
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Turang.250.308608151029519310
Yelich.247.32685192130391029500
Tellez.242.333661216107171018000
Brosseau.233.3243027202648003
Winker.227.314446103009310000
Wiemer.197.290615123015814210
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1563.1121217188.015369652164158
Williams200.007037.04000312
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Strzelecki100.90100010.0911016
Wilson101.3560213.19320613
Miley311.9644023.018552417
Milner002.70110010.0633127
Varland002.706006.2832124
Bush003.688017.1333258
Peralta223.9744022.22010102923
Payamps004.009019.01144237
Guerra004.057006.2633063
Rea004.2222010.2755138
Lauer314.3044023.02111115819
Burnes214.7644022.21712123717
Junk017.711104.2754122

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you