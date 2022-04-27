BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.211.283573681212731463541561158
Hiura.240.36725460013512100
Adames.239.32967121630412921112
McCutchen.238.296635154006517320
Caratini.238.3602125101146000
Narváez.237.31038491015213002
Tellez.231.286528123038411000
Renfroe.228.274575134025419000
Taylor.212.2573317410317000
Brosseau.211.2861924001324001
Wong.183.219608111206212203
Yelich.180.278617114018819200
Peterson.158.2733856000167200
Cain.154.1903956200228020
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1173.4718189158.013068611268175
Hader000.009098.12000212
Boxberger100.007006.1400015
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Burnes101.7544025.213553633
Milner101.806005.0411013
Lauer102.2033016.113542423
Gott002.576007.0622109
Ashby023.1841011.112741813
Houser123.5233015.113660710
Ureña003.524007.2753153
Gustave004.765005.2533134
Woodruff215.3044018.21711110819
Williams105.688006.17440812
Cousins216.006006.0744139
Suter106.755005.1654134
Peralta017.5033012.01310101816

