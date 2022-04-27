|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.211
|.283
|573
|68
|121
|27
|3
|14
|63
|54
|156
|11
|5
|8
|Hiura
|.240
|.367
|25
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Adames
|.239
|.329
|67
|12
|16
|3
|0
|4
|12
|9
|21
|1
|1
|2
|McCutchen
|.238
|.296
|63
|5
|15
|4
|0
|0
|6
|5
|17
|3
|2
|0
|Caratini
|.238
|.360
|21
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez
|.237
|.310
|38
|4
|9
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|Tellez
|.231
|.286
|52
|8
|12
|3
|0
|3
|8
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.228
|.274
|57
|5
|13
|4
|0
|2
|5
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.212
|.257
|33
|1
|7
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.211
|.286
|19
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Wong
|.183
|.219
|60
|8
|11
|1
|2
|0
|6
|2
|12
|2
|0
|3
|Yelich
|.180
|.278
|61
|7
|11
|4
|0
|1
|8
|8
|19
|2
|0
|0
|Peterson
|.158
|.273
|38
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Cain
|.154
|.190
|39
|5
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8
|0
|2
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|11
|7
|3.47
|18
|18
|9
|158.0
|130
|68
|61
|12
|68
|175
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|9
|0
|9
|8.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Burnes
|1
|0
|1.75
|4
|4
|0
|25.2
|13
|5
|5
|3
|6
|33
|Milner
|1
|0
|1.80
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Lauer
|1
|0
|2.20
|3
|3
|0
|16.1
|13
|5
|4
|2
|4
|23
|Gott
|0
|0
|2.57
|6
|0
|0
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|Ashby
|0
|2
|3.18
|4
|1
|0
|11.1
|12
|7
|4
|1
|8
|13
|Houser
|1
|2
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|13
|6
|6
|0
|7
|10
|Ureña
|0
|0
|3.52
|4
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Gustave
|0
|0
|4.76
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Woodruff
|2
|1
|5.30
|4
|4
|0
|18.2
|17
|11
|11
|0
|8
|19
|Williams
|1
|0
|5.68
|8
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|4
|4
|0
|8
|12
|Cousins
|2
|1
|6.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|9
|Suter
|1
|0
|6.75
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|6
|5
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Peralta
|0
|1
|7.50
|3
|3
|0
|12.0
|13
|10
|10
|1
|8
|16
