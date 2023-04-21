|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.256
|.333
|677
|98
|173
|26
|1
|24
|96
|79
|194
|16
|4
|9
|Caratini
|.350
|.458
|20
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.316
|.400
|57
|3
|18
|3
|0
|0
|4
|8
|12
|0
|0
|3
|Miller
|.286
|.310
|28
|3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|3
|0
|0
|Voit
|.270
|.289
|37
|5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Turang
|.263
|.323
|57
|8
|15
|1
|0
|2
|9
|5
|17
|3
|1
|0
|Anderson
|.261
|.338
|69
|13
|18
|3
|0
|3
|15
|9
|22
|0
|1
|0
|Mitchell
|.259
|.306
|58
|9
|15
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Adames
|.253
|.360
|75
|14
|19
|4
|0
|4
|12
|13
|20
|2
|1
|3
|Winker
|.244
|.319
|41
|6
|10
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.242
|.338
|62
|11
|15
|1
|0
|6
|15
|10
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.235
|.319
|81
|17
|19
|2
|0
|3
|8
|10
|29
|4
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.233
|.324
|30
|2
|7
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Wiemer
|.207
|.303
|58
|5
|12
|3
|0
|1
|5
|8
|14
|2
|1
|0
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|14
|6
|3.07
|20
|20
|6
|179.0
|145
|65
|61
|19
|63
|151
|Williams
|2
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|2
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|1.04
|9
|0
|0
|8.2
|8
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Wilson
|1
|0
|1.35
|6
|0
|2
|13.1
|9
|3
|2
|0
|6
|13
|Miley
|2
|1
|1.50
|3
|3
|0
|18.0
|14
|3
|3
|1
|3
|14
|Payamps
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|0
|1
|8.0
|9
|2
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Varland
|0
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Milner
|0
|0
|2.89
|10
|0
|0
|9.1
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Bush
|0
|0
|3.68
|8
|0
|1
|7.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|8
|Peralta
|2
|2
|3.97
|4
|4
|0
|22.2
|20
|10
|10
|2
|9
|23
|Guerra
|0
|0
|4.05
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|Rea
|0
|0
|4.22
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|8
|Lauer
|3
|1
|4.30
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|21
|11
|11
|5
|8
|19
|Burnes
|2
|1
|4.76
|4
|4
|0
|22.2
|17
|12
|12
|3
|7
|17
|Junk
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
