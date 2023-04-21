BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.256.333677981732612496791941649
Caratini.350.4582027000134000
Contreras.316.400573183004812003
Miller.286.3102838200215300
Voit.270.289375101004111100
Turang.263.323578151029517310
Anderson.261.33869131830315922010
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Adames.253.360751419404121320213
Winker.244.319416103009310000
Tellez.242.338621115106151018000
Yelich.235.31981171920381029400
Brosseau.233.3243027202648003
Wiemer.207.303585123015814210
Urías.000.000400000000000
Perkins.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1463.0720206179.014565611963151
Williams200.006026.03000311
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Strzelecki101.049008.2811016
Wilson101.3560213.19320613
Miley211.5033018.014331314
Payamps002.258018.0922136
Varland002.706006.2832124
Milner002.8910009.1633125
Bush003.688017.1333258
Peralta223.9744022.22010102923
Guerra004.057006.2633063
Rea004.2222010.2755138
Lauer314.3044023.02111115819
Burnes214.7644022.21712123717
Junk017.711104.2754122

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you