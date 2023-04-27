|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.247
|.325
|833
|119
|206
|34
|1
|32
|115
|93
|236
|18
|4
|10
|Caratini
|.321
|.406
|28
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.309
|.390
|68
|6
|21
|4
|0
|1
|5
|9
|13
|0
|0
|3
|Miller
|.286
|.306
|35
|4
|10
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|3
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.276
|.350
|87
|16
|24
|4
|0
|5
|20
|11
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Voit
|.268
|.302
|41
|5
|11
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|.259
|.306
|58
|9
|15
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Adames
|.247
|.361
|89
|14
|22
|4
|0
|4
|13
|17
|25
|2
|1
|3
|Tellez
|.231
|.319
|78
|14
|18
|2
|0
|8
|19
|11
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.231
|.302
|39
|3
|9
|2
|0
|3
|7
|4
|9
|0
|0
|3
|Yelich
|.229
|.321
|96
|21
|22
|3
|0
|3
|11
|12
|32
|5
|0
|0
|Wiemer
|.227
|.310
|75
|8
|17
|5
|0
|2
|6
|9
|18
|3
|1
|0
|Turang
|.213
|.263
|75
|8
|16
|2
|0
|2
|9
|5
|24
|3
|1
|0
|Winker
|.212
|.323
|52
|7
|11
|3
|0
|0
|9
|6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|16
|9
|3.46
|25
|25
|7
|224.0
|193
|91
|86
|26
|79
|194
|Williams
|2
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|3
|8.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|Peguero
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cousins
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Claudio
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0.77
|12
|0
|0
|11.2
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Wilson
|1
|0
|1.12
|8
|0
|2
|16.0
|11
|3
|2
|0
|6
|18
|Miley
|3
|1
|1.96
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|18
|5
|5
|2
|4
|17
|Milner
|0
|0
|2.38
|13
|0
|0
|11.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Varland
|0
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Payamps
|0
|0
|3.27
|10
|0
|1
|11.0
|13
|4
|4
|2
|3
|9
|Peralta
|3
|2
|3.77
|5
|5
|0
|28.2
|25
|12
|12
|2
|9
|31
|Burnes
|2
|1
|4.55
|5
|5
|0
|27.2
|22
|15
|14
|3
|10
|22
|Rea
|0
|1
|5.17
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|12
|9
|9
|2
|7
|9
|Lauer
|3
|2
|5.19
|5
|5
|0
|26.0
|29
|15
|15
|6
|10
|23
|Junk
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bush
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|1
|7.2
|6
|7
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Guerra
|0
|0
|8.64
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|10
|8
|8
|1
|9
|5
