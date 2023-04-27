BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.247.325833119206341321159323618410
Caratini.321.4062839001336000
Contreras.309.390686214015913003
Miller.286.30635410200315300
Anderson.276.350871624405201127010
Voit.268.302415112004113100
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Adames.247.361891422404131725213
Tellez.231.319781418208191124000
Brosseau.231.3023939203749003
Yelich.229.321962122303111232500
Wiemer.227.310758175026918310
Turang.213.263758162029524310
Winker.212.323527113009612000
Perkins.125.125811000004001
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1693.4625257224.019391862679194
Williams200.008038.04000313
Peguero000.002004.1300004
Cousins000.001001.2000023
Claudio000.001000.1200000
Strzelecki100.77120011.2911017
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Wilson101.1280216.011320618
Miley311.9644023.018552417
Milner002.38130011.1733127
Varland002.706006.2832124
Payamps003.27100111.01344239
Peralta323.7755028.22512122931
Burnes214.5555027.222151431022
Rea015.1733015.21299279
Lauer325.1955026.029151561023
Junk017.711104.2754122
Bush018.229017.2677468
Guerra008.648008.11088195

