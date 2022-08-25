BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.233.3154113555960181151715424371101732265
Reyes.267.3131514000012001
Brosseau.258.3411201131405191240207
Yelich.254.35644178112194939671231610
Peterson.252.325214335412283022611013
Jackson.250.2501203000007000
Feliciano.250.400401000011000
Renfroe.246.309329448115123532788113
McCutchen.243.3124155810121014564088860
Hiura.242.35215326372013251975513
Wong.241.3263285079184832336813410
Tellez.230.317404499321026744792101
Adames.226.29140262911902573371185211
Narváez.226.31419917451014182346004
Davis.224.3447691710041426711
Taylor.222.274297336615212401782110
Severino.222.3331804200137000
Urías.218.3123264471101144140851212
Caratini.211.3251992142708242652003
Cain.179.23114517265019836222
Mathias.125.1181622001404100
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals65583.91123123421094.29595324751444051157
Brosseau000.003003.0200010
Reyes000.001001.0000000
Williams421.72520847.02511912275
Perdomo101.7470010.1922123
Boxberger322.33500146.135131242247
Strzelecki112.70140016.215750720
Burnes962.8425250152.110552481742190
Lauer953.4423230130.211156502447125
Woodruff933.5119190102.28744401331122
Ureña003.524007.2753153
Suter533.62390049.242232051639
Gustave203.86270028.025131241127
Bush014.0010029.08641312
Gott224.03380038.028201761040
Sánchez114.05120013.11276389
Peralta434.081212057.145262642265
Milner324.22520049.048252341046
Hader144.243702934.026161671259
Cousins214.508008.08441513
Ashby2104.582317196.19558491443116
Houser495.151616078.287544583561
Alexander215.26147053.065353172128
Rogers015.628018.07652211
Kelley106.00160021.02215147821
González016.3542011.11288348
McGee006.356005.2744214
Small007.112206.1855187
Sadzeck009.002003.0433212
Barker0011.253004.0755203
Mejía0023.142002.1566051
Caratini0027.001001.0233010

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you