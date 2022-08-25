|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.233
|.315
|4113
|555
|960
|181
|15
|171
|542
|437
|1101
|73
|22
|65
|Reyes
|.267
|.313
|15
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Brosseau
|.258
|.341
|120
|11
|31
|4
|0
|5
|19
|12
|40
|2
|0
|7
|Yelich
|.254
|.356
|441
|78
|112
|19
|4
|9
|39
|67
|123
|16
|1
|0
|Peterson
|.252
|.325
|214
|33
|54
|12
|2
|8
|30
|22
|61
|10
|1
|3
|Jackson
|.250
|.250
|12
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Feliciano
|.250
|.400
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.246
|.309
|329
|44
|81
|15
|1
|23
|53
|27
|88
|1
|1
|3
|McCutchen
|.243
|.312
|415
|58
|101
|21
|0
|14
|56
|40
|88
|8
|6
|0
|Hiura
|.242
|.352
|153
|26
|37
|2
|0
|13
|25
|19
|75
|5
|1
|3
|Wong
|.241
|.326
|328
|50
|79
|18
|4
|8
|32
|33
|68
|13
|4
|10
|Tellez
|.230
|.317
|404
|49
|93
|21
|0
|26
|74
|47
|92
|1
|0
|1
|Adames
|.226
|.291
|402
|62
|91
|19
|0
|25
|73
|37
|118
|5
|2
|11
|Narváez
|.226
|.314
|199
|17
|45
|10
|1
|4
|18
|23
|46
|0
|0
|4
|Davis
|.224
|.344
|76
|9
|17
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|26
|7
|1
|1
|Taylor
|.222
|.274
|297
|33
|66
|15
|2
|12
|40
|17
|82
|1
|1
|0
|Severino
|.222
|.333
|18
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Urías
|.218
|.312
|326
|44
|71
|10
|1
|14
|41
|40
|85
|1
|2
|12
|Caratini
|.211
|.325
|199
|21
|42
|7
|0
|8
|24
|26
|52
|0
|0
|3
|Cain
|.179
|.231
|145
|17
|26
|5
|0
|1
|9
|8
|36
|2
|2
|2
|Mathias
|.125
|.118
|16
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|65
|58
|3.91
|123
|123
|42
|1094.2
|959
|532
|475
|144
|405
|1157
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|4
|2
|1.72
|52
|0
|8
|47.0
|25
|11
|9
|1
|22
|75
|Perdomo
|1
|0
|1.74
|7
|0
|0
|10.1
|9
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Boxberger
|3
|2
|2.33
|50
|0
|1
|46.1
|35
|13
|12
|4
|22
|47
|Strzelecki
|1
|1
|2.70
|14
|0
|0
|16.2
|15
|7
|5
|0
|7
|20
|Burnes
|9
|6
|2.84
|25
|25
|0
|152.1
|105
|52
|48
|17
|42
|190
|Lauer
|9
|5
|3.44
|23
|23
|0
|130.2
|111
|56
|50
|24
|47
|125
|Woodruff
|9
|3
|3.51
|19
|19
|0
|102.2
|87
|44
|40
|13
|31
|122
|Ureña
|0
|0
|3.52
|4
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Suter
|5
|3
|3.62
|39
|0
|0
|49.2
|42
|23
|20
|5
|16
|39
|Gustave
|2
|0
|3.86
|27
|0
|0
|28.0
|25
|13
|12
|4
|11
|27
|Bush
|0
|1
|4.00
|10
|0
|2
|9.0
|8
|6
|4
|1
|3
|12
|Gott
|2
|2
|4.03
|38
|0
|0
|38.0
|28
|20
|17
|6
|10
|40
|Sánchez
|1
|1
|4.05
|12
|0
|0
|13.1
|12
|7
|6
|3
|8
|9
|Peralta
|4
|3
|4.08
|12
|12
|0
|57.1
|45
|26
|26
|4
|22
|65
|Milner
|3
|2
|4.22
|52
|0
|0
|49.0
|48
|25
|23
|4
|10
|46
|Hader
|1
|4
|4.24
|37
|0
|29
|34.0
|26
|16
|16
|7
|12
|59
|Cousins
|2
|1
|4.50
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|13
|Ashby
|2
|10
|4.58
|23
|17
|1
|96.1
|95
|58
|49
|14
|43
|116
|Houser
|4
|9
|5.15
|16
|16
|0
|78.2
|87
|54
|45
|8
|35
|61
|Alexander
|2
|1
|5.26
|14
|7
|0
|53.0
|65
|35
|31
|7
|21
|28
|Rogers
|0
|1
|5.62
|8
|0
|1
|8.0
|7
|6
|5
|2
|2
|11
|Kelley
|1
|0
|6.00
|16
|0
|0
|21.0
|22
|15
|14
|7
|8
|21
|González
|0
|1
|6.35
|4
|2
|0
|11.1
|12
|8
|8
|3
|4
|8
|McGee
|0
|0
|6.35
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Small
|0
|0
|7.11
|2
|2
|0
|6.1
|8
|5
|5
|1
|8
|7
|Sadzeck
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Barker
|0
|0
|11.25
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|7
|5
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Mejía
|0
|0
|23.14
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|5
|6
|6
|0
|5
|1
|Caratini
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
