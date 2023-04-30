BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.245.3248951282193613312410125518412
Caratini.310.4442949001466000
Contreras.307.3887582350171015003
Miller.286.31842612300326300
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Anderson.255.333941624405201131010
Adames.247.353971624405151730214
Tellez.247.337811420208201224000
Brosseau.244.30645311203749004
Winker.226.3335371230011612000
Voit.224.255495112004115100
Yelich.223.3161032223303111334500
Wiemer.222.3088191850271021310
Turang.213.263758162029524310
Perkins.111.111911000004001
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1893.4227279242.021397922881204
Williams200.0010059.15000314
Cousins000.001001.2000023
Claudio000.001000.1200000
Strzelecki200.66140013.21011019
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Miley311.8655029.025662419
Wilson102.1690216.213541618
Milner002.38130011.1733127
Varland002.706006.2832124
Payamps003.00110112.01444239
Peguero003.383005.1622114
Peralta323.7755028.22512122931
Burnes314.0166033.227161531127
Rea015.1733015.21299279
Lauer325.1955026.029151561023
Junk017.711104.2754122
Bush018.229017.2677468
Guerra008.648008.11088195

