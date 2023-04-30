|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.245
|.324
|895
|128
|219
|36
|1
|33
|124
|101
|255
|18
|4
|12
|Caratini
|.310
|.444
|29
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.307
|.388
|75
|8
|23
|5
|0
|1
|7
|10
|15
|0
|0
|3
|Miller
|.286
|.318
|42
|6
|12
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|.259
|.306
|58
|9
|15
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.255
|.333
|94
|16
|24
|4
|0
|5
|20
|11
|31
|0
|1
|0
|Adames
|.247
|.353
|97
|16
|24
|4
|0
|5
|15
|17
|30
|2
|1
|4
|Tellez
|.247
|.337
|81
|14
|20
|2
|0
|8
|20
|12
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.244
|.306
|45
|3
|11
|2
|0
|3
|7
|4
|9
|0
|0
|4
|Winker
|.226
|.333
|53
|7
|12
|3
|0
|0
|11
|6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Voit
|.224
|.255
|49
|5
|11
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.223
|.316
|103
|22
|23
|3
|0
|3
|11
|13
|34
|5
|0
|0
|Wiemer
|.222
|.308
|81
|9
|18
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|21
|3
|1
|0
|Turang
|.213
|.263
|75
|8
|16
|2
|0
|2
|9
|5
|24
|3
|1
|0
|Perkins
|.111
|.111
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|18
|9
|3.42
|27
|27
|9
|242.0
|213
|97
|92
|28
|81
|204
|Williams
|2
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|5
|9.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|Cousins
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Claudio
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strzelecki
|2
|0
|0.66
|14
|0
|0
|13.2
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Miley
|3
|1
|1.86
|5
|5
|0
|29.0
|25
|6
|6
|2
|4
|19
|Wilson
|1
|0
|2.16
|9
|0
|2
|16.2
|13
|5
|4
|1
|6
|18
|Milner
|0
|0
|2.38
|13
|0
|0
|11.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Varland
|0
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Payamps
|0
|0
|3.00
|11
|0
|1
|12.0
|14
|4
|4
|2
|3
|9
|Peguero
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Peralta
|3
|2
|3.77
|5
|5
|0
|28.2
|25
|12
|12
|2
|9
|31
|Burnes
|3
|1
|4.01
|6
|6
|0
|33.2
|27
|16
|15
|3
|11
|27
|Rea
|0
|1
|5.17
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|12
|9
|9
|2
|7
|9
|Lauer
|3
|2
|5.19
|5
|5
|0
|26.0
|29
|15
|15
|6
|10
|23
|Junk
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bush
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|1
|7.2
|6
|7
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Guerra
|0
|0
|8.64
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|10
|8
|8
|1
|9
|5
