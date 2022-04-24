|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.209
|.288
|473
|53
|99
|25
|2
|11
|49
|49
|130
|9
|4
|7
|Caratini
|.278
|.409
|18
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.260
|.309
|50
|5
|13
|4
|0
|2
|5
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.255
|.310
|51
|4
|13
|4
|0
|0
|6
|4
|12
|2
|1
|0
|Hiura
|.238
|.360
|21
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Narváez
|.233
|.324
|30
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Tellez
|.227
|.277
|44
|7
|10
|3
|0
|3
|8
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.204
|.322
|49
|6
|10
|4
|0
|1
|7
|8
|17
|2
|0
|0
|Adames
|.200
|.302
|55
|9
|11
|2
|0
|1
|4
|8
|19
|1
|1
|2
|Taylor
|.200
|.259
|25
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.173
|.200
|52
|5
|9
|1
|2
|0
|5
|1
|11
|1
|0
|2
|Cain
|.161
|.206
|31
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Peterson
|.129
|.270
|31
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.125
|.222
|16
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|6
|3.50
|15
|15
|7
|131.0
|106
|56
|51
|10
|58
|137
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|7
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Gott
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Milner
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Burnes
|1
|0
|2.37
|3
|3
|0
|19.0
|11
|5
|5
|3
|4
|22
|Ashby
|0
|2
|3.18
|4
|1
|0
|11.1
|12
|7
|4
|1
|8
|13
|Ureña
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|5.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Lauer
|1
|0
|3.48
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|8
|5
|4
|2
|3
|10
|Houser
|1
|2
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|13
|6
|6
|0
|7
|10
|Cousins
|2
|0
|3.60
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|7
|Woodruff
|2
|1
|4.30
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|10
|7
|7
|0
|6
|13
|Gustave
|0
|0
|4.76
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Williams
|0
|0
|6.75
|7
|0
|0
|5.1
|7
|4
|4
|0
|7
|11
|Peralta
|0
|1
|7.50
|3
|3
|0
|12.0
|13
|10
|10
|1
|8
|16
|Suter
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|5
|4
|1
|3
|3
Commented
