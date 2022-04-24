BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.209.2884735399252114949130947
Caratini.278.4091825101144000
Renfroe.260.309505134025417000
McCutchen.255.310514134006412210
Hiura.238.3602135001349100
Narváez.233.32430371013210002
Tellez.227.27744710303839000
Yelich.204.322496104017817200
Adames.200.302559112014819112
Taylor.200.2592505300216000
Wong.173.20052591205111102
Cain.161.2063145200226020
Peterson.129.2703134000166200
Brosseau.125.2221622001224001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals963.5015157131.010656511058137
Hader000.007077.02000210
Gott000.005005.2400008
Boxberger100.006005.1400014
Milner100.005004.2300003
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Burnes102.3733019.011553422
Ashby023.1841011.112741813
Ureña003.383005.1322143
Lauer103.4822010.18542310
Houser123.5233015.113660710
Cousins203.605005.0522017
Woodruff214.3033014.210770613
Gustave004.765005.2533134
Williams006.757005.17440711
Peralta017.5033012.01310101816
Suter0010.804003.1554133

