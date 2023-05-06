BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.242.31810551412554423613511429521614
Caratini.297.40937411001568000
O.Miller.294.32751715300436310
Contreras.281.36689102570181219003
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Winker.258.3656271630012814000
Anderson.257.3311091728515201236020
Tellez.255.330981525409221228000
Turang.241.300839203029726410
Yelich.235.3211192528404131436500
Adames.224.3281161726405161934215
Brosseau.216.273513112037411005
Wiemer.211.28695102060271025410
Voit.207.270585122004321100
Taylor.154.1431322001202100
Perkins.083.0831211000005001
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals18143.5932329283.025312511336101246
Williams200.0010059.15000314
T.Miller000.002002.2100001
Claudio000.001000.1200000
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Cousins001.933004.2311144
Wilson102.04100217.213541819
Miley312.3166035.031992621
Peguero002.455007.1722117
Varland002.706006.2832124
Payamps003.14140114.115552312
Peralta323.6366034.232141441241
Burnes323.8677039.231211741432
Strzelecki224.20160015.015770210
Lauer334.4066030.233191561429
Rea024.7944020.21511114818
Milner005.11160012.11277347
Junk017.711104.2754122
Bush018.229017.2677468
Guerra008.648008.11088195

