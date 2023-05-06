|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.242
|.318
|1055
|141
|255
|44
|2
|36
|135
|114
|295
|21
|6
|14
|Caratini
|.297
|.409
|37
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|O.Miller
|.294
|.327
|51
|7
|15
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|6
|3
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.281
|.366
|89
|10
|25
|7
|0
|1
|8
|12
|19
|0
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|.259
|.306
|58
|9
|15
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Winker
|.258
|.365
|62
|7
|16
|3
|0
|0
|12
|8
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.257
|.331
|109
|17
|28
|5
|1
|5
|20
|12
|36
|0
|2
|0
|Tellez
|.255
|.330
|98
|15
|25
|4
|0
|9
|22
|12
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Turang
|.241
|.300
|83
|9
|20
|3
|0
|2
|9
|7
|26
|4
|1
|0
|Yelich
|.235
|.321
|119
|25
|28
|4
|0
|4
|13
|14
|36
|5
|0
|0
|Adames
|.224
|.328
|116
|17
|26
|4
|0
|5
|16
|19
|34
|2
|1
|5
|Brosseau
|.216
|.273
|51
|3
|11
|2
|0
|3
|7
|4
|11
|0
|0
|5
|Wiemer
|.211
|.286
|95
|10
|20
|6
|0
|2
|7
|10
|25
|4
|1
|0
|Voit
|.207
|.270
|58
|5
|12
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.154
|.143
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Perkins
|.083
|.083
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|18
|14
|3.59
|32
|32
|9
|283.0
|253
|125
|113
|36
|101
|246
|Williams
|2
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|5
|9.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|T.Miller
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Claudio
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Cousins
|0
|0
|1.93
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Wilson
|1
|0
|2.04
|10
|0
|2
|17.2
|13
|5
|4
|1
|8
|19
|Miley
|3
|1
|2.31
|6
|6
|0
|35.0
|31
|9
|9
|2
|6
|21
|Peguero
|0
|0
|2.45
|5
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Varland
|0
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Payamps
|0
|0
|3.14
|14
|0
|1
|14.1
|15
|5
|5
|2
|3
|12
|Peralta
|3
|2
|3.63
|6
|6
|0
|34.2
|32
|14
|14
|4
|12
|41
|Burnes
|3
|2
|3.86
|7
|7
|0
|39.2
|31
|21
|17
|4
|14
|32
|Strzelecki
|2
|2
|4.20
|16
|0
|0
|15.0
|15
|7
|7
|0
|2
|10
|Lauer
|3
|3
|4.40
|6
|6
|0
|30.2
|33
|19
|15
|6
|14
|29
|Rea
|0
|2
|4.79
|4
|4
|0
|20.2
|15
|11
|11
|4
|8
|18
|Milner
|0
|0
|5.11
|16
|0
|0
|12.1
|12
|7
|7
|3
|4
|7
|Junk
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bush
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|1
|7.2
|6
|7
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Guerra
|0
|0
|8.64
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|10
|8
|8
|1
|9
|5
