BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.241.3219231282223813312410526518412
Caratini.310.4442949001466000
Contreras.295.3827882350171116003
O.Miller.273.31944612300336300
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Anderson.255.330981625505201134010
Tellez.247.333851421208201224000
Adames.240.3501001624405151831214
Wiemer.226.3098491960271021310
Winker.226.3335371230011612000
Brosseau.224.283493112037411004
Yelich.223.3161032223303111334500
Voit.216.259515112004217100
Turang.213.263758162029524310
Perkins.083.0831211000005001
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals18103.4128289251.0218100953084214
Williams200.0010059.15000314
Cousins000.002003.0000033
T.Miller000.001002.0000001
Claudio000.001000.1200000
Strzelecki200.66140013.21011019
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Miley311.8655029.025662419
Wilson102.1690216.213541618
Varland002.706006.2832124
Payamps002.92120112.11444239
Milner003.09140011.2944137
Peguero003.383005.1622114
Peralta323.7755028.22512122931
Burnes314.0166033.227161531127
Rea024.7944020.21511114818
Lauer325.1955026.029151561023
Junk017.711104.2754122
Bush018.229017.2677468
Guerra008.648008.11088195

