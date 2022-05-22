BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.238.31513221913146355418313735828925
Urías.293.40858121710371011012
Brosseau.289.373454131028612103
Jackson.286.286702000004000
Renfroe.268.307138213770919938011
Narváez.253.352797205028921003
Yelich.250.3411442836915201938600
McCutchen.250.303108132760315827320
Tellez.244.31313119321009321135000
Hiura.244.333456110039521100
Wong.233.3151292030633131527816
Taylor.216.2668861951211421110
Peterson.213.31580161730391224601
Adames.208.3041302327609241742115
Caratini.188.28648391014612002
Cain.185.2489213173004625122
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals26143.34404018353.028215313135130411
Hader000.001501513.22000521
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Kelley100.001001.0110001
Lauer412.1677041.23112107854
Burnes122.2688051.23514138862
Gott102.57150014.09641318
Boxberger102.70150013.110441311
Houser343.2277036.132191311731
Ashby033.4993128.122141121734
Ureña003.524007.2753153
Peralta313.5377035.227141411248
Milner203.68160014.212761411
Suter103.75120012.01265179
Williams204.20170215.0117701129
Cousins214.508008.08441513
Perdomo004.504004.0522121
Woodruff524.7688039.239242161249
Gustave005.54120013.013883515
Mejía0023.142002.1566051

