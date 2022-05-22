|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.238
|.315
|1322
|191
|314
|63
|5
|54
|183
|137
|358
|28
|9
|25
|Urías
|.293
|.408
|58
|12
|17
|1
|0
|3
|7
|10
|11
|0
|1
|2
|Brosseau
|.289
|.373
|45
|4
|13
|1
|0
|2
|8
|6
|12
|1
|0
|3
|Jackson
|.286
|.286
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.268
|.307
|138
|21
|37
|7
|0
|9
|19
|9
|38
|0
|1
|1
|Narváez
|.253
|.352
|79
|7
|20
|5
|0
|2
|8
|9
|21
|0
|0
|3
|Yelich
|.250
|.341
|144
|28
|36
|9
|1
|5
|20
|19
|38
|6
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.250
|.303
|108
|13
|27
|6
|0
|3
|15
|8
|27
|3
|2
|0
|Tellez
|.244
|.313
|131
|19
|32
|10
|0
|9
|32
|11
|35
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura
|.244
|.333
|45
|6
|11
|0
|0
|3
|9
|5
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Wong
|.233
|.315
|129
|20
|30
|6
|3
|3
|13
|15
|27
|8
|1
|6
|Taylor
|.216
|.266
|88
|6
|19
|5
|1
|2
|11
|4
|21
|1
|1
|0
|Peterson
|.213
|.315
|80
|16
|17
|3
|0
|3
|9
|12
|24
|6
|0
|1
|Adames
|.208
|.304
|130
|23
|27
|6
|0
|9
|24
|17
|42
|1
|1
|5
|Caratini
|.188
|.286
|48
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Cain
|.185
|.248
|92
|13
|17
|3
|0
|0
|4
|6
|25
|1
|2
|2
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|26
|14
|3.34
|40
|40
|18
|353.0
|282
|153
|131
|35
|130
|411
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|15
|0
|15
|13.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|21
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lauer
|4
|1
|2.16
|7
|7
|0
|41.2
|31
|12
|10
|7
|8
|54
|Burnes
|1
|2
|2.26
|8
|8
|0
|51.2
|35
|14
|13
|8
|8
|62
|Gott
|1
|0
|2.57
|15
|0
|0
|14.0
|9
|6
|4
|1
|3
|18
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|2.70
|15
|0
|0
|13.1
|10
|4
|4
|1
|3
|11
|Houser
|3
|4
|3.22
|7
|7
|0
|36.1
|32
|19
|13
|1
|17
|31
|Ashby
|0
|3
|3.49
|9
|3
|1
|28.1
|22
|14
|11
|2
|17
|34
|Ureña
|0
|0
|3.52
|4
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Peralta
|3
|1
|3.53
|7
|7
|0
|35.2
|27
|14
|14
|1
|12
|48
|Milner
|2
|0
|3.68
|16
|0
|0
|14.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|4
|11
|Suter
|1
|0
|3.75
|12
|0
|0
|12.0
|12
|6
|5
|1
|7
|9
|Williams
|2
|0
|4.20
|17
|0
|2
|15.0
|11
|7
|7
|0
|11
|29
|Cousins
|2
|1
|4.50
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|13
|Perdomo
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Woodruff
|5
|2
|4.76
|8
|8
|0
|39.2
|39
|24
|21
|6
|12
|49
|Gustave
|0
|0
|5.54
|12
|0
|0
|13.0
|13
|8
|8
|3
|5
|15
|Mejía
|0
|0
|23.14
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|5
|6
|6
|0
|5
|1
