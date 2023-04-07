BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.281.3711993856619383054511
Anderson.500.56518791031045000
Miller.500.600412000110000
Wiemer.353.4211726101323100
Winker.333.4091836200734000
Turang.313.4211655101532200
Mitchell.300.3642066013525000
Contreras.250.2941604000314000
Caratini.250.333802000012000
Adames.238.3462145000346011
Voit.222.222912000004100
Yelich.217.35723651000511100
Brosseau.167.286601000011000
Tellez.158.2731933001137000
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals512.7266253.038161651840
Miley100.001106.0500003
Peralta100.001106.0200037
Strzelecki100.004004.0100001
Milner000.003003.1100001
Wilson000.001013.0100032
Bush000.002002.0000011
Varland000.002002.0300012
Williams100.002012.0200001
Woodruff001.501106.0311118
Lauer103.381105.1522126
Payamps005.401001.2211101
Guerra007.713002.1222021
Burnes019.642209.1111010256

