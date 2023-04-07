|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.281
|.371
|199
|38
|56
|6
|1
|9
|38
|30
|54
|5
|1
|1
|Anderson
|.500
|.565
|18
|7
|9
|1
|0
|3
|10
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.500
|.600
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer
|.353
|.421
|17
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Winker
|.333
|.409
|18
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turang
|.313
|.421
|16
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|.300
|.364
|20
|6
|6
|0
|1
|3
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.250
|.294
|16
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.250
|.333
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.238
|.346
|21
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Voit
|.222
|.222
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.217
|.357
|23
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.167
|.286
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.158
|.273
|19
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|1
|2.72
|6
|6
|2
|53.0
|38
|16
|16
|5
|18
|40
|Miley
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milner
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Bush
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Varland
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Williams
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Woodruff
|0
|0
|1.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Lauer
|1
|0
|3.38
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Payamps
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Guerra
|0
|0
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Burnes
|0
|1
|9.64
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|11
|10
|10
|2
|5
|6
