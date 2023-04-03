|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.354
|132
|22
|33
|3
|1
|2
|22
|23
|41
|3
|0
|1
|Turang
|.500
|.615
|10
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Miller
|.500
|.667
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.455
|.533
|11
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Winker
|.364
|.467
|11
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer
|.300
|.364
|10
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.231
|.231
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|.214
|.313
|14
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.200
|.278
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Yelich
|.200
|.368
|15
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.133
|.278
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voit
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|1
|2.57
|4
|4
|2
|35.0
|23
|10
|10
|3
|15
|32
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Wilson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Varland
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bush
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milner
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Woodruff
|0
|0
|1.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Lauer
|1
|0
|3.38
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Payamps
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Burnes
|0
|1
|7.20
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Guerra
|0
|0
|13.50
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
