|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.241
|.319
|956
|130
|230
|42
|1
|33
|126
|106
|270
|19
|4
|12
|Caratini
|.310
|.444
|29
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.293
|.376
|82
|8
|24
|6
|0
|1
|8
|11
|16
|0
|0
|3
|O.Miller
|.273
|.319
|44
|6
|12
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|.259
|.306
|58
|9
|15
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.258
|.340
|89
|14
|23
|4
|0
|8
|21
|12
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Winker
|.250
|.358
|56
|7
|14
|3
|0
|0
|11
|7
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.245
|.319
|102
|16
|25
|5
|0
|5
|20
|11
|34
|0
|1
|0
|Adames
|.231
|.339
|104
|17
|24
|4
|0
|5
|15
|18
|32
|2
|1
|4
|Turang
|.228
|.274
|79
|8
|18
|2
|0
|2
|9
|5
|26
|4
|1
|0
|Yelich
|.224
|.314
|107
|23
|24
|4
|0
|3
|11
|13
|34
|5
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.224
|.283
|49
|3
|11
|2
|0
|3
|7
|4
|11
|0
|0
|4
|Wiemer
|.218
|.299
|87
|9
|19
|6
|0
|2
|7
|10
|21
|3
|1
|0
|Voit
|.216
|.259
|51
|5
|11
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Perkins
|.083
|.083
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|18
|11
|3.41
|29
|29
|9
|259.0
|227
|103
|98
|32
|87
|226
|Williams
|2
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|5
|9.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|Cousins
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|T.Miller
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Claudio
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Strzelecki
|2
|1
|1.23
|15
|0
|0
|14.2
|12
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|Miley
|3
|1
|1.86
|5
|5
|0
|29.0
|25
|6
|6
|2
|4
|19
|Wilson
|1
|0
|2.16
|9
|0
|2
|16.2
|13
|5
|4
|1
|6
|18
|Payamps
|0
|0
|2.70
|13
|0
|1
|13.1
|14
|4
|4
|2
|3
|11
|Varland
|0
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Milner
|0
|0
|3.09
|14
|0
|0
|11.2
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|Peguero
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Peralta
|3
|2
|3.63
|6
|6
|0
|34.2
|32
|14
|14
|4
|12
|41
|Burnes
|3
|1
|4.01
|6
|6
|0
|33.2
|27
|16
|15
|3
|11
|27
|Rea
|0
|2
|4.79
|4
|4
|0
|20.2
|15
|11
|11
|4
|8
|18
|Lauer
|3
|2
|5.19
|5
|5
|0
|26.0
|29
|15
|15
|6
|10
|23
|Junk
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bush
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|1
|7.2
|6
|7
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Guerra
|0
|0
|8.64
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|10
|8
|8
|1
|9
|5
