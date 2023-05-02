BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.241.3199561302304213312610627019412
Caratini.310.4442949001466000
Contreras.293.3768282460181116003
O.Miller.273.31944612300336300
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Tellez.258.340891423408211224000
Winker.250.3585671430011713000
Anderson.245.3191021625505201134010
Adames.231.3391041724405151832214
Turang.228.274798182029526410
Yelich.224.3141072324403111334500
Brosseau.224.283493112037411004
Wiemer.218.2998791960271021310
Voit.216.259515112004217100
Perkins.083.0831211000005001
Urías.000.000400000000000
Taylor.000.000300000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals18113.4129299259.0227103983287226
Williams200.0010059.15000314
Cousins000.002003.0000033
T.Miller000.001002.0000001
Claudio000.001000.1200000
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Strzelecki211.23150014.21222019
Miley311.8655029.025662419
Wilson102.1690216.213541618
Payamps002.70130113.114442311
Varland002.706006.2832124
Milner003.09140011.2944137
Peguero003.383005.1622114
Peralta323.6366034.232141441241
Burnes314.0166033.227161531127
Rea024.7944020.21511114818
Lauer325.1955026.029151561023
Junk017.711104.2754122
Bush018.229017.2677468
Guerra008.648008.11088195

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you