BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.213.29832031681825293582627
Caratini.308.4001314101123000
Tellez.296.3672758301536000
McCutchen.282.31039311300515210
Hiura.231.3751323000035100
Renfroe.212.27833172002311000
Narváez.211.3181914101326002
Yelich.200.35930563002711000
Wong.194.2373647020219102
Adames.189.30237672013612012
Taylor.182.2502204200215000
Cain.158.1501913100203000
Brosseau.154.2141312001213001
Peterson.105.2921912000053200
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals554.031010487.072443974887
Gott000.004004.2300006
Hader000.004044.0100026
Boxberger100.004003.2200003
Milner100.004003.2100002
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Ashby011.003109.0741179
Burnes002.2522012.07331412
Houser022.892209.1833067
Cousins203.605005.0522017
Ureña004.152004.1322143
Gustave005.794004.2433123
Lauer006.231104.1343125
Suter006.753002.2332132
Woodruff117.272208.2977044
Peralta0111.572207.010991610
Williams0012.004003.0544068

