|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.213
|.298
|320
|31
|68
|18
|2
|5
|29
|35
|82
|6
|2
|7
|Caratini
|.308
|.400
|13
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.296
|.367
|27
|5
|8
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.282
|.310
|39
|3
|11
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Hiura
|.231
|.375
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.212
|.278
|33
|1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez
|.211
|.318
|19
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Yelich
|.200
|.359
|30
|5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.194
|.237
|36
|4
|7
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
|Adames
|.189
|.302
|37
|6
|7
|2
|0
|1
|3
|6
|12
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor
|.182
|.250
|22
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cain
|.158
|.150
|19
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.154
|.214
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Peterson
|.105
|.292
|19
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|5
|4.03
|10
|10
|4
|87.0
|72
|44
|39
|7
|48
|87
|Gott
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|4
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Milner
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ashby
|0
|1
|1.00
|3
|1
|0
|9.0
|7
|4
|1
|1
|7
|9
|Burnes
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|12
|Houser
|0
|2
|2.89
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|7
|Cousins
|2
|0
|3.60
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|7
|Ureña
|0
|0
|4.15
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Gustave
|0
|0
|5.79
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Lauer
|0
|0
|6.23
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Suter
|0
|0
|6.75
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Woodruff
|1
|1
|7.27
|2
|2
|0
|8.2
|9
|7
|7
|0
|4
|4
|Peralta
|0
|1
|11.57
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|10
|9
|9
|1
|6
|10
|Williams
|0
|0
|12.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|6
|8
