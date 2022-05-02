BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.218.2917429416234324897120713510
Jackson.286.286702000004000
Narváez.250.333484122015415002
Brosseau.250.3642827001457001
Renfroe.244.27778111940510424000
Caratini.238.3602125101146000
Tellez.231.31565121540412714000
Adames.230.323871520505141228112
McCutchen.221.2748681940210623320
Hiura.219.32432470014516100
Yelich.218.308781217403121023200
Taylor.205.23944195104110000
Wong.200.2477510153207317304
Cain.163.2224978200349120
Peterson.159.26044670013611201
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1583.01232311203.015175681485234
Hader000.00100109.12000415
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Burnes111.9355032.217774743
Lauer201.9344023.118653534
Gott102.168008.16221011
Boxberger102.359007.2722016
Houser222.5344021.1156601016
Ashby022.6552017.0138511319
Milner202.708006.2522025
Gustave003.247008.1533147
Ureña003.524007.2753153
Williams104.3210018.17440816
Cousins214.508008.08441513
Peralta015.0044018.01610101823
Woodruff215.3044018.21711110819
Suter105.407006.2754144

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you