|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.218
|.291
|742
|94
|162
|34
|3
|24
|89
|71
|207
|13
|5
|10
|Jackson
|.286
|.286
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez
|.250
|.333
|48
|4
|12
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|15
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|.250
|.364
|28
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe
|.244
|.277
|78
|11
|19
|4
|0
|5
|10
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.238
|.360
|21
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.231
|.315
|65
|12
|15
|4
|0
|4
|12
|7
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.230
|.323
|87
|15
|20
|5
|0
|5
|14
|12
|28
|1
|1
|2
|McCutchen
|.221
|.274
|86
|8
|19
|4
|0
|2
|10
|6
|23
|3
|2
|0
|Hiura
|.219
|.324
|32
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.218
|.308
|78
|12
|17
|4
|0
|3
|12
|10
|23
|2
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.205
|.239
|44
|1
|9
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.200
|.247
|75
|10
|15
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|17
|3
|0
|4
|Cain
|.163
|.222
|49
|7
|8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|9
|1
|2
|0
|Peterson
|.159
|.260
|44
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|11
|2
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|15
|8
|3.01
|23
|23
|11
|203.0
|151
|75
|68
|14
|85
|234
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|10
|9.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Burnes
|1
|1
|1.93
|5
|5
|0
|32.2
|17
|7
|7
|4
|7
|43
|Lauer
|2
|0
|1.93
|4
|4
|0
|23.1
|18
|6
|5
|3
|5
|34
|Gott
|1
|0
|2.16
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|2.35
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Houser
|2
|2
|2.53
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|15
|6
|6
|0
|10
|16
|Ashby
|0
|2
|2.65
|5
|2
|0
|17.0
|13
|8
|5
|1
|13
|19
|Milner
|2
|0
|2.70
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Gustave
|0
|0
|3.24
|7
|0
|0
|8.1
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|7
|Ureña
|0
|0
|3.52
|4
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Williams
|1
|0
|4.32
|10
|0
|1
|8.1
|7
|4
|4
|0
|8
|16
|Cousins
|2
|1
|4.50
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|13
|Peralta
|0
|1
|5.00
|4
|4
|0
|18.0
|16
|10
|10
|1
|8
|23
|Woodruff
|2
|1
|5.30
|4
|4
|0
|18.2
|17
|11
|11
|0
|8
|19
|Suter
|1
|0
|5.40
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|4
|4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.