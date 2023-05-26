|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.236
|.309
|1634
|205
|385
|64
|2
|62
|196
|165
|462
|38
|10
|20
|O.Miller
|.333
|.354
|108
|16
|36
|9
|0
|4
|11
|4
|18
|5
|1
|0
|Ruf
|.286
|.333
|14
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.260
|.342
|177
|34
|46
|7
|0
|7
|24
|19
|45
|10
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.259
|.347
|147
|20
|38
|4
|0
|12
|26
|21
|42
|0
|0
|2
|Mitchell
|.259
|.306
|58
|9
|15
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.248
|.340
|137
|15
|34
|8
|0
|4
|13
|18
|31
|0
|0
|5
|Anderson
|.236
|.326
|165
|24
|39
|6
|1
|8
|28
|21
|53
|0
|3
|0
|Turang
|.228
|.281
|136
|15
|31
|4
|0
|3
|12
|10
|40
|7
|3
|0
|Brosseau
|.226
|.273
|62
|4
|14
|2
|0
|4
|8
|4
|17
|0
|0
|5
|Voit
|.221
|.284
|68
|5
|15
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|27
|2
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.220
|.313
|59
|5
|13
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Winker
|.216
|.331
|102
|11
|22
|3
|0
|0
|13
|15
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.205
|.289
|185
|23
|38
|6
|0
|9
|27
|22
|55
|4
|2
|6
|Wiemer
|.197
|.263
|142
|17
|28
|7
|0
|5
|14
|13
|43
|5
|1
|0
|Taylor
|.190
|.213
|58
|5
|11
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|13
|4
|0
|0
|Perkins
|.083
|.083
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|23
|4.07
|50
|50
|11
|440.0
|403
|212
|199
|67
|163
|389
|Claudio
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|3
|0
|0.59
|15
|0
|7
|15.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|6
|19
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Teheran
|0
|1
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Payamps
|2
|0
|2.22
|23
|0
|1
|24.1
|21
|6
|6
|3
|4
|28
|Houser
|1
|0
|2.25
|4
|4
|0
|20.0
|21
|5
|5
|1
|4
|14
|Wilson
|1
|0
|2.70
|15
|0
|2
|26.2
|21
|9
|8
|2
|8
|24
|Cousins
|0
|0
|3.24
|7
|0
|0
|8.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|7
|Miley
|3
|2
|3.67
|8
|8
|0
|41.2
|38
|17
|17
|6
|9
|24
|Strzelecki
|2
|3
|3.68
|23
|0
|0
|22.0
|20
|9
|9
|0
|5
|20
|Peguero
|0
|0
|3.86
|11
|0
|0
|14.0
|11
|6
|6
|1
|5
|10
|Megill
|0
|0
|3.86
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|7
|Burnes
|4
|4
|3.97
|10
|10
|0
|56.2
|48
|29
|25
|9
|21
|51
|Milner
|0
|0
|4.12
|23
|0
|0
|19.2
|21
|9
|9
|4
|4
|16
|Peralta
|5
|3
|4.15
|9
|9
|0
|52.0
|46
|24
|24
|6
|22
|54
|Rea
|1
|3
|4.71
|8
|7
|0
|36.1
|31
|19
|19
|6
|15
|29
|Lauer
|4
|5
|5.48
|9
|8
|0
|42.2
|45
|31
|26
|13
|20
|41
|T.Miller
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|5
|5
|2
|0
|5
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Junk
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bush
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|1
|7.2
|6
|7
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Guerra
|0
|0
|8.64
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|10
|8
|8
|1
|9
|5
|Sousa
|0
|0
|10.80
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Varland
|0
|0
|11.42
|8
|0
|0
|8.2
|15
|12
|11
|3
|8
|6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.