BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.236.309163420538564262196165462381020
O.Miller.333.354108163690411418510
Ruf.286.3331414100012000
Yelich.260.34217734467072419451000
Tellez.259.34714720384012262142002
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Contreras.248.3401371534804131831005
Anderson.236.3261652439618282153030
Turang.228.2811361531403121040730
Brosseau.226.273624142048417005
Voit.221.284685153004427200
Caratini.220.313595130026719000
Winker.216.3311021122300131528000
Adames.205.2891852338609272255426
Wiemer.197.2631421728705141343510
Taylor.190.213585113014213400
Perkins.083.0831211000005001
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals27234.07505011440.040321219967163389
Claudio000.001000.1200000
Williams300.59150715.17111619
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Teheran011.801105.0411015
Payamps202.22230124.121663428
Houser102.2544020.021551414
Wilson102.70150226.221982824
Cousins003.247008.1733187
Miley323.6788041.23817176924
Strzelecki233.68230022.020990520
Peguero003.86110014.011661510
Megill003.864004.2422017
Burnes443.971010056.248292592151
Milner004.12230019.221994416
Peralta534.1599052.046242462254
Rea134.7187036.131191961529
Lauer455.4898042.2453126132041
T.Miller006.754006.2855205
Brosseau006.752001.1111110
Junk017.711104.2754122
Bush018.229017.2677468
Guerra008.648008.11088195
Sousa0010.801001.2222112
Varland0011.428008.2151211386

