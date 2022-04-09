|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.303
|.375
|33
|4
|10
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Caratini
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.400
|.400
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cain
|.333
|.250
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.000
|.200
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez
|.000
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|5.62
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|7
|Burnes
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Ashby
|0
|1
|5.40
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cousins
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.