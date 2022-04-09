BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.303.37533410400449100
Caratini1.0001.000101100000000
Tellez.500.500412000002000
Adames.400.400502100102000
McCutchen.400.400512100000000
Cain.333.250311100201000
Renfroe.250.250401000001000
Wong.200.200511000001000
Yelich.000.200300000111000
Brosseau.000.500100000011000
Peterson.000.500100000010100
Taylor.000.000100000000000
Narváez.0001.000000000010000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals015.621108.0855147
Burnes005.401105.0433134
Ashby015.401001.2311011
Cousins006.751001.1111002

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you