BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.239.3189851312354313312711027619513
Caratini.310.4442949001466000
O.Miller.292.33348614300336310
Contreras.282.3718592460181217003
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Tellez.258.336931424408211225000
Winker.246.3535771430011713000
Anderson.245.3191021625505201134010
Turang.238.291808193029626410
Yelich.227.3201102325403111434500
Adames.222.3281081724405151833214
Brosseau.216.273513112037411005
Wiemer.213.2938991960271022310
Voit.208.276535112004318100
Perkins.083.0831211000005001
Taylor.000.000600000102000
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals18123.4030309267.02371101013492234
Williams200.0010059.15000314
T.Miller000.001002.0000001
Claudio000.001000.1200000
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Strzelecki211.23150014.21222019
Miley311.8655029.025662419
Cousins001.933004.2311144
Wilson102.1690216.213541618
Payamps002.70130113.114442311
Peguero002.704006.2722115
Varland002.706006.2832124
Peralta323.6366034.232141441241
Burnes314.0166033.227161531127
Lauer334.4066030.233191561429
Milner004.50150012.01166237
Rea024.7944020.21511114818
Junk017.711104.2754122
Bush018.229017.2677468
Guerra008.648008.11088195

