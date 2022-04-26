BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.201.27553356107262125251149947
Hiura.240.36725460013512100
Caratini.238.3602125101146000
McCutchen.237.288594144006414210
Renfroe.228.274575134025419000
Taylor.214.2672806400216000
Narváez.212.29733371013212002
Brosseau.211.2861924001324001
Tellez.208.255487103038311000
Yelich.196.299566114018819200
Adames.194.2966210122025921112
Wong.161.18656591205112102
Peterson.147.2753445000167200
Cain.143.1843545200226020
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1073.3217178149.011760551264167
Hader000.008088.02000211
Boxberger100.007006.1400015
Milner100.005004.2300003
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Burnes101.7544025.213553633
Lauer102.2033016.113542423
Gott002.576007.0622109
Ashby023.1841011.112741813
Ureña003.383005.1322143
Houser123.5233015.113660710
Woodruff214.3033014.210770613
Gustave004.765005.2533134
Williams105.688006.17440812
Cousins216.006006.0744139
Peralta017.5033012.01310101816
Suter0010.804003.1554133

