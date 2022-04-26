|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.201
|.275
|533
|56
|107
|26
|2
|12
|52
|51
|149
|9
|4
|7
|Hiura
|.240
|.367
|25
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.238
|.360
|21
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.237
|.288
|59
|4
|14
|4
|0
|0
|6
|4
|14
|2
|1
|0
|Renfroe
|.228
|.274
|57
|5
|13
|4
|0
|2
|5
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.214
|.267
|28
|0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez
|.212
|.297
|33
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Brosseau
|.211
|.286
|19
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Tellez
|.208
|.255
|48
|7
|10
|3
|0
|3
|8
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.196
|.299
|56
|6
|11
|4
|0
|1
|8
|8
|19
|2
|0
|0
|Adames
|.194
|.296
|62
|10
|12
|2
|0
|2
|5
|9
|21
|1
|1
|2
|Wong
|.161
|.186
|56
|5
|9
|1
|2
|0
|5
|1
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Peterson
|.147
|.275
|34
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Cain
|.143
|.184
|35
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|2
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|7
|3.32
|17
|17
|8
|149.0
|117
|60
|55
|12
|64
|167
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|8
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Milner
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Burnes
|1
|0
|1.75
|4
|4
|0
|25.2
|13
|5
|5
|3
|6
|33
|Lauer
|1
|0
|2.20
|3
|3
|0
|16.1
|13
|5
|4
|2
|4
|23
|Gott
|0
|0
|2.57
|6
|0
|0
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|Ashby
|0
|2
|3.18
|4
|1
|0
|11.1
|12
|7
|4
|1
|8
|13
|Ureña
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|5.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Houser
|1
|2
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|13
|6
|6
|0
|7
|10
|Woodruff
|2
|1
|4.30
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|10
|7
|7
|0
|6
|13
|Gustave
|0
|0
|4.76
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Williams
|1
|0
|5.68
|8
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|4
|4
|0
|8
|12
|Cousins
|2
|1
|6.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|9
|Peralta
|0
|1
|7.50
|3
|3
|0
|12.0
|13
|10
|10
|1
|8
|16
|Suter
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|5
|4
|1
|3
|3
