Brewers second. Willy Adames strikes out on a foul tip. Mark Canha lines out to deep left field to Stone Garrett. Tyrone Taylor homers to center field. Andruw Monasterio lines out to first base to Dominic Smith.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Nationals 0.
Nationals third. Alex Call doubles to deep left field. Jake Alu singles to center field. Alex Call scores. Michael Chavis grounds out to third base. Jake Alu out at second. CJ Abrams strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Nationals 1.
Brewers sixth. Brice Turang walks. Joey Wiemer singles to shortstop. Christian Yelich doubles. Joey Wiemer to third. Brice Turang scores. William Contreras strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging. Willy Adames strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Nationals 1.
Nationals ninth. Corey Dickerson pinch-hitting for Stone Garrett. Corey Dickerson reaches on error. Fielding error by Carlos Santana. Dominic Smith singles to left field. Corey Dickerson to second. Keibert Ruiz pinch-hitting for Riley Adams. Keibert Ruiz walks. Dominic Smith to second. Corey Dickerson to third. Alex Call reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Keibert Ruiz to second. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Corey Dickerson scores. Throwing error by Andruw Monasterio.
2 runs, 1 hit, 2 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 3, Brewers 2.
