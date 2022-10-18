|Minnesota
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Minnesota, Reynoso, 11 (Hlongwane), 53rd minute; 2, FC Dallas, Quignon, 2 (Hedges), 64th.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks — Minnesota, Emanuel Reynoso, G; Wil Trapp, NG; Kervin Arriaga, G; Alan Benitez, G; Mender Garcia, G. FC Dallas, Franco Jara, G; Sebastian Lletget, G; Matt Hedges, G; Jesus Ferreira, G; Alan Velasco, G.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller; FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer.
Yellow Cards_Arriola, FC Dallas, 72nd; Fragapane, Minnesota, 73rd; Taylor, Minnesota, 105th+1.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Ryan Graves, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.
Lineups
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Kemar Lawrence (Oniel Fisher, 115th), D.J. Taylor; Robin Lod (Alan Benitez, 106th), Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla (Mender Garcia, 74th), Franco Fragapane (Joseph Rosales, 88th), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Kervin Arriaga, 74th).
FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan (Joshue Quinonez, 104th), Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez; Paul Arriola (Franco Jara, 104th), Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal (Brandon Servania, 46th), Facundo Quignon (Edwin Cerrillo, 85th), Ema Twumasi (Nanu, 91st); Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco.
