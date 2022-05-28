|Kansas City
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|10
|Merrifield cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arraez 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Polanco 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Melendez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sánchez dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Larnach lf
|1
|2
|0
|1
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gordon cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|003
|100
|102
|—
|7
|Minnesota
|400
|200
|04x
|—
|10
E_Coleman (2), Jeffers (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 3. LOB_Kansas City 11, Minnesota 13. 2B_Rivera (3), Gordon (3). 3B_Witt Jr. (3), Kepler (1). HR_Witt Jr. (6), Melendez (4), Polanco (5), Correa (3). SB_Lopez (4). SF_Larnach (2). S_Gordon (2).
|4
|11
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Payamps, Coulombe.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:40. A_21,841 (38,544).
