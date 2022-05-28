Kansas CityMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals377137Totals38101510
Merrifield cf4110Arraez 1b5121
Benintendi lf4000Correa ss5111
Witt Jr. ss5233Polanco 2b5222
Dozier rf4011Kepler rf5120
Melendez c4111Sánchez dh5130
Santana 1b4010Larnach lf1201
O'Hearn dh4210Urshela 3b5132
Rivera 3b4021Gordon cf4123
Lopez 2b4131Jeffers c3000

Kansas City0031001027
Minnesota40020004x10

E_Coleman (2), Jeffers (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 3. LOB_Kansas City 11, Minnesota 13. 2B_Rivera (3), Gordon (3). 3B_Witt Jr. (3), Kepler (1). HR_Witt Jr. (6), Melendez (4), Polanco (5), Correa (3). SB_Lopez (4). SF_Larnach (2). S_Gordon (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Keller L,1-54116633
Speier11-300010
Coleman2-300001
Snider100010
Payamps2-334420
Peacock1-310000
Minnesota
Ober353315
Coulombe1-321120
Megill W,1-122-320012
Smith H,102-311120
Thielbar H,51-300000
Duran H,5110011
Cano2-322211
Pagán S,7-91-300001

WP_Payamps, Coulombe.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:40. A_21,841 (38,544).

