|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|8
|10
|Merrifield cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.235
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Melendez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.164
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.196
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.242
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|10
|7
|4
|Arraez 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.349
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Polanco 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Sánchez dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Larnach lf
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.284
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Gordon cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.198
|Kansas City
|003
|100
|102_7
|13
|1
|Minnesota
|400
|200
|04x_10
|15
|1
E_Coleman (2), Jeffers (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Minnesota 13. 2B_Rivera (3), Gordon (3). 3B_Witt Jr. (3), Kepler (1). HR_Witt Jr. (6), off Smith; Melendez (4), off Cano; Polanco (5), off Keller; Correa (3), off Keller. RBIs_Witt Jr. 3 (22), Dozier (14), Lopez (5), Melendez (8), Rivera (10), Polanco 2 (26), Urshela 2 (17), Gordon 3 (5), Correa (16), Larnach (10), Arraez (12). SB_Lopez (4). SF_Larnach. S_Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Santana, Dozier); Minnesota 7 (Correa 2, Urshela 2, Gordon, Arraez 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 13; Minnesota 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Jeffers. GIDP_Benintendi, Witt Jr., Melendez.
DP_Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez; Polanco, Correa, Arraez; Polanco, Correa, Arraez).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 1-5
|4
|11
|6
|6
|3
|3
|85
|3.95
|Speier
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.55
|Coleman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|Snider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.00
|Payamps
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|26
|2.95
|Peacock
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|61
|3.25
|Coulombe
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|1.46
|Megill, W, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.69
|Smith, H, 10
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|1.17
|Thielbar, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.71
|Duran, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.42
|Cano
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|13.50
|Pagán, S, 7-9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0, Peacock 2-1, Megill 3-0, Thielbar 1-0, Pagán 1-0. IBB_off Payamps (Larnach). WP_Payamps, Coulombe.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:40. A_21,841 (38,544).
