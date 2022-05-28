Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals377137810
Merrifield cf411010.222
Benintendi lf400011.321
Witt Jr. ss523300.235
Dozier rf401111.265
Melendez c411111.246
Santana 1b401012.164
O'Hearn dh421012.196
Rivera 3b402112.242
Lopez 2b413111.217

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3810151074
Arraez 1b512111.349
Correa ss511111.277
Polanco 2b522201.237
Kepler rf512000.250
Sánchez dh513001.231
Larnach lf120130.284
Urshela 3b513200.267
Gordon cf412300.258
Jeffers c300020.198

Kansas City003100102_7131
Minnesota40020004x_10151

E_Coleman (2), Jeffers (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Minnesota 13. 2B_Rivera (3), Gordon (3). 3B_Witt Jr. (3), Kepler (1). HR_Witt Jr. (6), off Smith; Melendez (4), off Cano; Polanco (5), off Keller; Correa (3), off Keller. RBIs_Witt Jr. 3 (22), Dozier (14), Lopez (5), Melendez (8), Rivera (10), Polanco 2 (26), Urshela 2 (17), Gordon 3 (5), Correa (16), Larnach (10), Arraez (12). SB_Lopez (4). SF_Larnach. S_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Santana, Dozier); Minnesota 7 (Correa 2, Urshela 2, Gordon, Arraez 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 13; Minnesota 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Jeffers. GIDP_Benintendi, Witt Jr., Melendez.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez; Polanco, Correa, Arraez; Polanco, Correa, Arraez).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 1-54116633853.95
Speier11-300010182.55
Coleman2-300001103.86
Snider100010155.00
Payamps2-334420262.95
Peacock1-31000060.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober353315613.25
Coulombe1-321120241.46
Megill, W, 1-122-320012261.69
Smith, H, 102-311120181.17
Thielbar, H, 51-30000015.71
Duran, H, 5110011192.42
Cano2-3222111713.50
Pagán, S, 7-91-30000132.25

Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0, Peacock 2-1, Megill 3-0, Thielbar 1-0, Pagán 1-0. IBB_off Payamps (Larnach). WP_Payamps, Coulombe.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:40. A_21,841 (38,544).

