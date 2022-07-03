LAS VEGAS (71)
Hamby 2-7 3-4 9, Young 4-8 0-0 10, Wilson 4-9 2-3 10, Gray 3-5 2-2 8, Plum 4-12 1-1 12, Plaisance 3-6 0-0 8, Rupert 0-3 0-0 0, Stokes 1-2 0-0 3, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 2-5 1-1 5, Sheppard 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-10 0-0 6. Totals 25-68 9-11 71.
MINNESOTA (102)
Dantas 2-4 0-0 6, Powers 10-17 9-12 32, Fowles 3-9 2-2 8, Jefferson 5-9 1-2 13, McBride 4-9 0-0 9, Achonwa 3-5 0-0 6, Carleton 1-6 0-0 3, Milic 1-2 1-4 3, Shepard 4-5 0-0 9, Banham 4-8 3-3 13. Totals 37-74 16-23 102.
|Las Vegas
|15
|20
|20
|16
|—
|71
|Minnesota
|33
|16
|29
|24
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 12-37 (Plum 3-8, Young 2-4, Hamby 2-5, Plaisance 2-5, Williams 2-8, Stokes 1-2, Bell 0-1, Colson 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Rupert 0-2), Minnesota 12-29 (Powers 3-7, Dantas 2-3, Jefferson 2-3, Banham 2-6, Shepard 1-2, McBride 1-3, Carleton 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 25 (Wilson 7), Minnesota 53 (Fowles 11). Assists_Las Vegas 17 (Plum 5), Minnesota 26 (Jefferson 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 15, Minnesota 12. A_7,603 (19,356)
