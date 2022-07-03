FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby23:472-73-40-3019
Young28:334-80-01-22310
Wilson21:394-92-30-70110
Gray20:063-52-20-3418
Plum25:184-121-10-25012
Williams19:232-100-00-0126
Rupert14:260-30-00-2120
Stokes14:171-20-00-3003
Colson10:002-51-10-0205
Plaisance10:003-60-00-3008
Sheppard6:400-00-00-0130
Bell5:510-10-00-0120
Totals200:0025-689-111-25171571

Percentages: FG .368, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Plum 3-8, Young 2-4, Hamby 2-5, Plaisance 2-5, Williams 2-8, Stokes 1-2, Bell 0-1, Colson 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Rupert 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hamby, Plum, Stokes, Wilson).

Turnovers: 6 (Gray 2, Young 2, Hamby, Plaisance).

Steals: 6 (Williams 2, Young 2, Plum, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dantas20:032-40-02-9206
Powers27:3710-179-122-64132
Fowles20:203-92-24-11128
Jefferson26:415-91-21-36413
McBride25:334-90-00-0319
Achonwa19:403-50-01-5306
Banham18:444-83-30-12113
Shepard16:554-50-00-8409
Carleton16:461-60-02-6123
Milic7:411-21-43-4013
Totals200:0037-7416-2315-532612102

Percentages: FG .500, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Powers 3-7, Dantas 2-3, Jefferson 2-3, Banham 2-6, Shepard 1-2, McBride 1-3, Carleton 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Fowles 2, Milic).

Turnovers: 10 (Powers 3, Dantas 2, Jefferson 2, Shepard 2, Milic).

Steals: 5 (Jefferson 3, Banham, McBride).

Technical Fouls: None.

Las Vegas1520201671
Minnesota33162924102

A_7,603 (19,356). T_1:50.

