|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|23:47
|2-7
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|9
|Young
|28:33
|4-8
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|10
|Wilson
|21:39
|4-9
|2-3
|0-7
|0
|1
|10
|Gray
|20:06
|3-5
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|1
|8
|Plum
|25:18
|4-12
|1-1
|0-2
|5
|0
|12
|Williams
|19:23
|2-10
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Rupert
|14:26
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Stokes
|14:17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Colson
|10:00
|2-5
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|5
|Plaisance
|10:00
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|8
|Sheppard
|6:40
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Bell
|5:51
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|25-68
|9-11
|1-25
|17
|15
|71
Percentages: FG .368, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Plum 3-8, Young 2-4, Hamby 2-5, Plaisance 2-5, Williams 2-8, Stokes 1-2, Bell 0-1, Colson 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Rupert 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hamby, Plum, Stokes, Wilson).
Turnovers: 6 (Gray 2, Young 2, Hamby, Plaisance).
Steals: 6 (Williams 2, Young 2, Plum, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dantas
|20:03
|2-4
|0-0
|2-9
|2
|0
|6
|Powers
|27:37
|10-17
|9-12
|2-6
|4
|1
|32
|Fowles
|20:20
|3-9
|2-2
|4-11
|1
|2
|8
|Jefferson
|26:41
|5-9
|1-2
|1-3
|6
|4
|13
|McBride
|25:33
|4-9
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|9
|Achonwa
|19:40
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|0
|6
|Banham
|18:44
|4-8
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|1
|13
|Shepard
|16:55
|4-5
|0-0
|0-8
|4
|0
|9
|Carleton
|16:46
|1-6
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|3
|Milic
|7:41
|1-2
|1-4
|3-4
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|37-74
|16-23
|15-53
|26
|12
|102
Percentages: FG .500, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Powers 3-7, Dantas 2-3, Jefferson 2-3, Banham 2-6, Shepard 1-2, McBride 1-3, Carleton 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Fowles 2, Milic).
Turnovers: 10 (Powers 3, Dantas 2, Jefferson 2, Shepard 2, Milic).
Steals: 5 (Jefferson 3, Banham, McBride).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Las Vegas
|15
|20
|20
|16
|—
|71
|Minnesota
|33
|16
|29
|24
|—
|102
A_7,603 (19,356). T_1:50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.