|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|33:42
|4-14
|4-7
|2-6
|3
|3
|12
|Jackson Jr.
|24:47
|5-10
|5-6
|4-11
|0
|5
|16
|Adams
|29:19
|3-8
|2-2
|6-12
|2
|1
|8
|Konchar
|30:29
|3-7
|0-0
|1-9
|2
|1
|7
|Morant
|34:23
|8-20
|6-11
|2-5
|6
|2
|24
|Jones
|29:44
|5-10
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|0
|13
|Roddy
|25:03
|5-8
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|0
|13
|Aldama
|16:53
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|Clarke
|15:40
|2-5
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|37-87
|18-30
|20-59
|17
|20
|101
Percentages: FG .425, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Roddy 3-4, Jones 2-3, Morant 2-4, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Konchar 1-5, Adams 0-1, Aldama 0-1, Brooks 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Clarke).
Turnovers: 24 (Morant 7, Brooks 5, Jackson Jr. 4, Clarke 2, Jones 2, Roddy 2, Aldama, Konchar).
Steals: 7 (Brooks 2, Morant 2, Adams, Konchar, Roddy).
Technical Fouls: Jackson Jr., 3:24 second; Brooks, 3:13 fourth; Brooks, 1:22 fourth; Morant, 1:22 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|39:21
|3-11
|2-2
|1-6
|5
|2
|10
|Edwards
|40:06
|10-18
|7-7
|0-3
|5
|4
|29
|Gobert
|26:06
|4-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|9
|Moore Jr.
|20:20
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|7
|Russell
|37:27
|6-16
|1-3
|0-5
|10
|5
|15
|Nowell
|31:07
|9-19
|2-2
|3-5
|2
|2
|24
|Reid
|22:12
|3-8
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|7
|Rivers
|19:19
|2-4
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|1
|6
|Forbes
|4:02
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|41-89
|15-19
|5-29
|26
|25
|109
Percentages: FG .461, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Nowell 4-10, Anderson 2-4, Edwards 2-6, Russell 2-7, Moore Jr. 1-3, Rivers 1-3, Forbes 0-1, Reid 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Reid 5, Edwards 3, Anderson, Gobert, Moore Jr.).
Turnovers: 12 (Gobert 4, Russell 2, Anderson, Edwards, Forbes, Nowell, Reid, Rivers).
Steals: 13 (Edwards 5, Nowell 2, Russell 2, Anderson, Gobert, Moore Jr., Reid).
Technical Fouls: Gobert, 4:54 first; Nowell, 3:35 second; Edwards, 3:13 fourth.
|Memphis
|26
|22
|24
|29
|—
|101
|Minnesota
|27
|17
|31
|34
|—
|109
A_15,980 (19,356). T_2:23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.