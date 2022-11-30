FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks33:424-144-72-63312
Jackson Jr.24:475-105-64-110516
Adams29:193-82-26-12218
Konchar30:293-70-01-9217
Morant34:238-206-112-56224
Jones29:445-101-22-61013
Roddy25:035-80-00-50013
Aldama16:532-50-02-3244
Clarke15:402-50-21-2144
Totals240:0037-8718-3020-591720101

Percentages: FG .425, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Roddy 3-4, Jones 2-3, Morant 2-4, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Konchar 1-5, Adams 0-1, Aldama 0-1, Brooks 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Clarke).

Turnovers: 24 (Morant 7, Brooks 5, Jackson Jr. 4, Clarke 2, Jones 2, Roddy 2, Aldama, Konchar).

Steals: 7 (Brooks 2, Morant 2, Adams, Konchar, Roddy).

Technical Fouls: Jackson Jr., 3:24 second; Brooks, 3:13 fourth; Brooks, 1:22 fourth; Morant, 1:22 fourth.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson39:213-112-21-65210
Edwards40:0610-187-70-35429
Gobert26:064-51-20-1049
Moore Jr.20:203-60-01-3247
Russell37:276-161-30-510515
Nowell31:079-192-23-52224
Reid22:123-81-20-3127
Rivers19:192-41-10-3116
Forbes4:021-20-00-0012
Totals240:0041-8915-195-292625109

Percentages: FG .461, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Nowell 4-10, Anderson 2-4, Edwards 2-6, Russell 2-7, Moore Jr. 1-3, Rivers 1-3, Forbes 0-1, Reid 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Reid 5, Edwards 3, Anderson, Gobert, Moore Jr.).

Turnovers: 12 (Gobert 4, Russell 2, Anderson, Edwards, Forbes, Nowell, Reid, Rivers).

Steals: 13 (Edwards 5, Nowell 2, Russell 2, Anderson, Gobert, Moore Jr., Reid).

Technical Fouls: Gobert, 4:54 first; Nowell, 3:35 second; Edwards, 3:13 fourth.

Memphis26222429101
Minnesota27173134109

A_15,980 (19,356). T_2:23.

