L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bazemore24:044-80-00-73511
James35:305-136-81-105518
Davis20:064-71-10-1029
Ellington29:413-100-00-2218
Westbrook28:324-76-110-43314
Anthony28:103-110-00-2428
Rondo22:241-30-00-5813
Thomas21:385-127-90-21119
Brown Jr.15:100-60-00-1000
Jordan9:321-10-00-2012
Huff5:130-00-00-0010
Totals240:0030-7820-291-36262292

Percentages: FG .385, FT .690.

3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Bazemore 3-5, James 2-6, Thomas 2-6, Anthony 2-9, Ellington 2-9, Rondo 1-3, Davis 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (James 2, Anthony, Davis, Jordan, Thomas, Westbrook).

Turnovers: 18 (James 4, Rondo 4, Davis 3, Ellington 3, Thomas 2, Anthony, Westbrook).

Steals: 6 (Bazemore 2, Anthony, Ellington, Huff, James).

Technical Fouls: coach Frank Vogel, 5:05 third; Anthony, 00:25 third.

MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beasley32:017-180-00-44117
Vanderbilt31:042-40-08-16034
Towns32:1111-204-53-104428
Beverley31:364-110-01-9739
Russell27:226-152-50-36217
McDaniels21:403-61-21-4068
Nowell19:026-130-00-31114
Okogie13:290-14-41-2024
Reid11:431-52-21-4124
Layman7:340-20-20-3000
Bolmaro4:060-00-00-1000
Knight4:061-23-40-2015
McLaughlin4:060-10-00-0000
Totals240:0041-9816-2415-612325110

Percentages: FG .418, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-44, .273 (Russell 3-8, Beasley 3-13, Nowell 2-4, Towns 2-6, McDaniels 1-3, Beverley 1-7, Layman 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Reid 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Towns 3, Vanderbilt 2, Beverley).

Turnovers: 15 (Russell 4, Bolmaro 2, Towns 2, Vanderbilt 2, Beasley, McDaniels, Nowell, Okogie, Reid).

Steals: 13 (Russell 3, Vanderbilt 3, Beasley 2, Nowell 2, Beverley, Okogie, Towns).

Technical Fouls: Beverley, 2:42 second.

L.A. Lakers1629202792
Minnesota23313125110

A_17,136 (19,356). T_2:26.

