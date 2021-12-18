|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bazemore
|24:04
|4-8
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|5
|11
|James
|35:30
|5-13
|6-8
|1-10
|5
|5
|18
|Davis
|20:06
|4-7
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|9
|Ellington
|29:41
|3-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|8
|Westbrook
|28:32
|4-7
|6-11
|0-4
|3
|3
|14
|Anthony
|28:10
|3-11
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|8
|Rondo
|22:24
|1-3
|0-0
|0-5
|8
|1
|3
|Thomas
|21:38
|5-12
|7-9
|0-2
|1
|1
|19
|Brown Jr.
|15:10
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan
|9:32
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Huff
|5:13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|30-78
|20-29
|1-36
|26
|22
|92
Percentages: FG .385, FT .690.
3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Bazemore 3-5, James 2-6, Thomas 2-6, Anthony 2-9, Ellington 2-9, Rondo 1-3, Davis 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (James 2, Anthony, Davis, Jordan, Thomas, Westbrook).
Turnovers: 18 (James 4, Rondo 4, Davis 3, Ellington 3, Thomas 2, Anthony, Westbrook).
Steals: 6 (Bazemore 2, Anthony, Ellington, Huff, James).
Technical Fouls: coach Frank Vogel, 5:05 third; Anthony, 00:25 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beasley
|32:01
|7-18
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|1
|17
|Vanderbilt
|31:04
|2-4
|0-0
|8-16
|0
|3
|4
|Towns
|32:11
|11-20
|4-5
|3-10
|4
|4
|28
|Beverley
|31:36
|4-11
|0-0
|1-9
|7
|3
|9
|Russell
|27:22
|6-15
|2-5
|0-3
|6
|2
|17
|McDaniels
|21:40
|3-6
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|6
|8
|Nowell
|19:02
|6-13
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|14
|Okogie
|13:29
|0-1
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Reid
|11:43
|1-5
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|4
|Layman
|7:34
|0-2
|0-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Bolmaro
|4:06
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Knight
|4:06
|1-2
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|McLaughlin
|4:06
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-98
|16-24
|15-61
|23
|25
|110
Percentages: FG .418, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 12-44, .273 (Russell 3-8, Beasley 3-13, Nowell 2-4, Towns 2-6, McDaniels 1-3, Beverley 1-7, Layman 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Reid 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Towns 3, Vanderbilt 2, Beverley).
Turnovers: 15 (Russell 4, Bolmaro 2, Towns 2, Vanderbilt 2, Beasley, McDaniels, Nowell, Okogie, Reid).
Steals: 13 (Russell 3, Vanderbilt 3, Beasley 2, Nowell 2, Beverley, Okogie, Towns).
Technical Fouls: Beverley, 2:42 second.
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|29
|20
|27
|—
|92
|Minnesota
|23
|31
|31
|25
|—
|110
A_17,136 (19,356). T_2:26.