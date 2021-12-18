L.A. LAKERS (92)
Bazemore 4-8 0-0 11, James 5-13 6-8 18, Davis 4-7 1-1 9, Ellington 3-10 0-0 8, Westbrook 4-7 6-11 14, Anthony 3-11 0-0 8, Huff 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 1-1 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 0-6 0-0 0, Rondo 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 5-12 7-9 19. Totals 30-78 20-29 92.
MINNESOTA (110)
Beasley 7-18 0-0 17, Vanderbilt 2-4 0-0 4, Towns 11-20 4-5 28, Beverley 4-11 0-0 9, Russell 6-15 2-5 17, Knight 1-2 3-4 5, Layman 0-2 0-2 0, McDaniels 3-6 1-2 8, Reid 1-5 2-2 4, Bolmaro 0-0 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 6-13 0-0 14, Okogie 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 41-98 16-24 110.
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|29
|20
|27
|—
|92
|Minnesota
|23
|31
|31
|25
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 12-43 (Bazemore 3-5, James 2-6, Thomas 2-6, Anthony 2-9, Ellington 2-9, Rondo 1-3, Brown Jr. 0-3), Minnesota 12-44 (Russell 3-8, Beasley 3-13, Nowell 2-4, Towns 2-6, McDaniels 1-3, Beverley 1-7). Fouled Out_L.A. Lakers None, Minnesota 1 (McDaniels). Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 36 (James 10), Minnesota 61 (Vanderbilt 16). Assists_L.A. Lakers 26 (Rondo 8), Minnesota 23 (Beverley 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 22, Minnesota 25. A_17,136 (19,356)