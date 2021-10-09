MINNESOTA (114)
McDaniels 1-6 0-0 2, Vanderbilt 3-8 0-2 6, Towns 5-9 2-2 12, Edwards 3-7 1-1 8, Russell 3-12 1-1 9, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Layman 3-4 1-2 8, Prince 3-8 0-0 7, Reid 3-6 1-2 8, Beasley 5-12 2-2 13, Beverley 1-2 2-2 4, Bolmaro 1-2 2-2 4, McLaughlin 4-6 0-0 10, Nowell 5-12 1-1 12, Okogie 3-4 5-6 11, Wright IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-99 18-23 114.
DENVER (112)
Gordon 3-4 3-4 10, Porter Jr. 6-14 0-0 16, Jokic 3-10 3-4 10, Dozier 5-8 0-0 12, Morris 3-4 0-2 8, Cancar 5-7 1-1 13, Je.Green 0-4 1-2 1, Bol 1-7 2-3 4, Ja.Green 1-6 2-2 4, Nnaji 2-5 0-0 5, Campazzo 1-4 2-2 5, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Hyland 7-13 1-1 21, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 38-92 15-21 112.
|Minnesota
|19
|28
|29
|25
|13
|—
|114
|Denver
|26
|23
|34
|18
|11
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-40 (McLaughlin 2-2, Russell 2-6, Layman 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Nowell 1-3, Reid 1-4, Beasley 1-5, Prince 1-5, Towns 0-3, McDaniels 0-4), Denver 21-58 (Hyland 6-12, Porter Jr. 4-8, Morris 2-3, Cancar 2-4, Dozier 2-4, Gordon 1-2, Nnaji 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Campazzo 1-4, Jokic 1-6, Je.Green 0-2, Bol 0-3, Ja.Green 0-4). Fouled Out_Minnesota None, Denver 1 (Hyland). Rebounds_Minnesota 46 (Vanderbilt 8), Denver 51 (Jokic 9). Assists_Minnesota 23 (Russell 6), Denver 35 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Denver 24. A_11,927 (19,520)