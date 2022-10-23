MINNESOTA (116)
McDaniels 5-9 1-2 11, Towns 5-9 4-4 15, Gobert 7-9 1-3 15, Edwards 13-19 1-3 30, Russell 2-5 2-2 6, Prince 4-8 0-0 11, Reid 5-7 2-4 14, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 0-3 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-16 3-4 14. Totals 46-88 14-22 116.
OKLAHOMA CITY (106)
Dort 6-15 6-6 20, K.Williams 3-8 0-2 6, Robinson-Earl 5-6 2-2 15, Giddey 5-11 0-0 10, Mann 5-12 0-1 10, Bazley 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 2-6 0-0 5, Jay.Williams 2-4 0-1 4, Omoruyi 5-7 2-3 13, Pokusevski 1-6 0-0 2, Waters III 1-6 0-0 3, Muscala 4-6 2-2 11, Joe 1-3 0-0 2, Wiggins 1-3 3-4 5. Totals 41-94 15-21 106.
|Minnesota
|31
|22
|29
|34
|—
|116
|Oklahoma City
|18
|26
|30
|32
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-34 (Prince 3-5, Edwards 3-7, Reid 2-4, Towns 1-3, Nowell 1-6, Gobert 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Moore Jr. 0-1, Forbes 0-2, McDaniels 0-2, Russell 0-2), Oklahoma City 9-41 (Robinson-Earl 3-4, Dort 2-7, Omoruyi 1-2, Dieng 1-3, Muscala 1-3, Waters III 1-6, Giddey 0-2, Joe 0-2, K.Williams 0-2, Pokusevski 0-2, Wiggins 0-2, Mann 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 54 (Gobert 15), Oklahoma City 42 (Muscala 9). Assists_Minnesota 24 (Russell 6), Oklahoma City 24 (Giddey 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 17, Oklahoma City 15. A_15,044 (18,203)
