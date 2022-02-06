DETROIT (105)
Bey 7-16 4-5 24, Grant 3-11 3-3 10, Stewart 2-7 1-3 5, Diallo 5-11 1-2 11, Joseph 6-10 0-0 15, Lyles 6-13 3-4 16, Olynyk 1-6 0-0 3, F.Jackson 4-9 1-2 9, Hayes 5-7 0-0 10, McGruder 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 40-95 13-19 105.
MINNESOTA (118)
Edwards 4-12 7-9 17, Vanderbilt 1-3 0-0 2, Towns 11-18 0-0 24, Beverley 3-8 3-3 10, Russell 7-18 5-5 22, McDaniels 5-8 0-0 13, Prince 1-3 0-0 2, Reid 1-2 0-0 3, Beasley 7-15 1-2 20, McLaughlin 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 42-91 17-21 118.
|Detroit
|26
|30
|23
|26
|—
|105
|Minnesota
|24
|31
|28
|35
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-32 (Bey 6-11, Joseph 3-4, Lyles 1-3, Grant 1-4, Olynyk 1-4, F.Jackson 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Diallo 0-2, McGruder 0-2), Minnesota 17-36 (Beasley 5-9, McDaniels 3-4, Russell 3-7, Towns 2-3, Edwards 2-6, Reid 1-1, Beverley 1-4, McLaughlin 0-1, Nowell 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 47 (Stewart 12), Minnesota 51 (Towns 12). Assists_Detroit 28 (Hayes 8), Minnesota 27 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 22, Minnesota 19. A_16,487 (19,356)