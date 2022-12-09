FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson35:024-57-90-712315
McDaniels32:045-70-00-32311
Gobert36:368-116-103-131422
Edwards34:223-146-62-62414
Russell36:2112-160-00-32230
Nowell20:504-80-00-5419
Rivers19:352-60-00-3525
Reid17:094-101-11-41212
McLaughlin4:170-10-00-0100
Moore Jr.3:440-10-00-0000
Totals240:0042-7920-266-443021118

Percentages: FG .532, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Russell 6-9, Reid 3-6, Edwards 2-6, McDaniels 1-3, Rivers 1-3, Nowell 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Gobert 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Moore Jr. 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Reid, Russell).

Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 4, Reid 4, Gobert 3, Russell 3, McDaniels 2, Edwards).

Steals: 7 (Edwards 3, Anderson 2, McDaniels, Nowell).

Technical Fouls: Timberwolves, 4:49 second; Edwards, 00:29 second.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beasley36:009-180-10-41123
Olynyk32:042-84-41-44310
Kessler21:243-40-03-7036
Alexander-Walker25:084-81-31-44311
Clarkson35:578-205-70-23221
Vanderbilt26:364-84-55-102212
Conley24:326-112-20-16217
Gay15:561-71-21-4023
Agbaji12:002-20-01-3015
Horton-Tucker10:230-40-00-1210
Totals240:0039-9017-2412-402220108

Percentages: FG .433, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 13-44, .295 (Beasley 5-12, Conley 3-7, Alexander-Walker 2-4, Olynyk 2-5, Agbaji 1-1, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Gay 0-4, Clarkson 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 11 (Clarkson 5, Conley 2, Alexander-Walker, Beasley, Kessler, Olynyk).

Steals: 9 (Beasley 2, Vanderbilt 2, Alexander-Walker, Clarkson, Gay, Horton-Tucker, Kessler).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota28332136118
Utah24223329108

A_18,206 (18,206).

A_18,206 (18,206).

