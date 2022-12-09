|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|35:02
|4-5
|7-9
|0-7
|12
|3
|15
|McDaniels
|32:04
|5-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|11
|Gobert
|36:36
|8-11
|6-10
|3-13
|1
|4
|22
|Edwards
|34:22
|3-14
|6-6
|2-6
|2
|4
|14
|Russell
|36:21
|12-16
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|30
|Nowell
|20:50
|4-8
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|1
|9
|Rivers
|19:35
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|2
|5
|Reid
|17:09
|4-10
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|2
|12
|McLaughlin
|4:17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Moore Jr.
|3:44
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-79
|20-26
|6-44
|30
|21
|118
Percentages: FG .532, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Russell 6-9, Reid 3-6, Edwards 2-6, McDaniels 1-3, Rivers 1-3, Nowell 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Gobert 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Moore Jr. 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Reid, Russell).
Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 4, Reid 4, Gobert 3, Russell 3, McDaniels 2, Edwards).
Steals: 7 (Edwards 3, Anderson 2, McDaniels, Nowell).
Technical Fouls: Timberwolves, 4:49 second; Edwards, 00:29 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beasley
|36:00
|9-18
|0-1
|0-4
|1
|1
|23
|Olynyk
|32:04
|2-8
|4-4
|1-4
|4
|3
|10
|Kessler
|21:24
|3-4
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|6
|Alexander-Walker
|25:08
|4-8
|1-3
|1-4
|4
|3
|11
|Clarkson
|35:57
|8-20
|5-7
|0-2
|3
|2
|21
|Vanderbilt
|26:36
|4-8
|4-5
|5-10
|2
|2
|12
|Conley
|24:32
|6-11
|2-2
|0-1
|6
|2
|17
|Gay
|15:56
|1-7
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|3
|Agbaji
|12:00
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|5
|Horton-Tucker
|10:23
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-90
|17-24
|12-40
|22
|20
|108
Percentages: FG .433, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 13-44, .295 (Beasley 5-12, Conley 3-7, Alexander-Walker 2-4, Olynyk 2-5, Agbaji 1-1, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Gay 0-4, Clarkson 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 11 (Clarkson 5, Conley 2, Alexander-Walker, Beasley, Kessler, Olynyk).
Steals: 9 (Beasley 2, Vanderbilt 2, Alexander-Walker, Clarkson, Gay, Horton-Tucker, Kessler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Minnesota
|28
|33
|21
|36
|—
|118
|Utah
|24
|22
|33
|29
|—
|108
A_18,206 (18,206).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.