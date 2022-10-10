FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McDaniels26:494-81-10-10310
Reid23:159-132-22-112320
Towns26:055-116-61-66219
Edwards29:417-150-01-33314
Russell24:044-100-01-4609
Prince18:012-41-20-5316
Nowell17:425-100-00-22011
McLaughlin17:212-50-01-1615
Forbes17:135-80-00-20215
Anderson13:520-31-20-3141
Rivers12:243-61-10-0107
Moore Jr.6:110-10-00-2000
Garza3:411-10-00-2102
Minott3:410-00-00-0100
Totals240:0047-9512-146-423219119

Percentages: FG .495, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid).

Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes 2, Moore Jr. 2, Anderson, McLaughlin, Minott, Prince, Reid, Towns).

Steals: 12 (Russell 3, Anderson 2, Edwards 2, Rivers 2, McDaniels, Minott, Reid).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leonard16:554-80-00-0208
Morris Sr.22:235-70-01-42113
Zubac16:474-50-03-8328
George23:483-106-61-54114
Wall19:455-119-90-13220
Mann25:164-71-10-32210
Covington24:084-81-20-32211
Kennard19:263-40-00-3209
Jackson16:543-82-20-33111
Coffey14:060-50-00-3120
Batum13:212-40-01-7215
Boston Jr.10:312-62-20-0006
Diabate8:181-30-01-1102
Preston6:110-00-00-3000
Moon2:110-00-00-1000
Totals240:0040-8621-227-452714117

Percentages: FG .465, FT .955.

3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Kennard 3-3, Morris Sr. 3-4, Jackson 3-6, Covington 2-6, George 2-8, Mann 1-1, Batum 1-3, Wall 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Leonard 0-3, Boston Jr. 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Covington 2, Diabate 2, Zubac 2, George).

Turnovers: 20 (Wall 4, George 3, Jackson 3, Zubac 3, Batum 2, Coffey, Kennard, Moon, Morris Sr., Preston).

Steals: 9 (George 4, Batum, Kennard, Mann, Moon, Preston).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota24293828119
L.A. Clippers34283124117

A_16,466 (18,997). T_2:08.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you