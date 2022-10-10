|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McDaniels
|26:49
|4-8
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|10
|Reid
|23:15
|9-13
|2-2
|2-11
|2
|3
|20
|Towns
|26:05
|5-11
|6-6
|1-6
|6
|2
|19
|Edwards
|29:41
|7-15
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|3
|14
|Russell
|24:04
|4-10
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|0
|9
|Prince
|18:01
|2-4
|1-2
|0-5
|3
|1
|6
|Nowell
|17:42
|5-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|11
|McLaughlin
|17:21
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|6
|1
|5
|Forbes
|17:13
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|15
|Anderson
|13:52
|0-3
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|1
|Rivers
|12:24
|3-6
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|7
|Moore Jr.
|6:11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Garza
|3:41
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Minott
|3:41
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-95
|12-14
|6-42
|32
|19
|119
Percentages: FG .495, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid).
Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes 2, Moore Jr. 2, Anderson, McLaughlin, Minott, Prince, Reid, Towns).
Steals: 12 (Russell 3, Anderson 2, Edwards 2, Rivers 2, McDaniels, Minott, Reid).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leonard
|16:55
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|8
|Morris Sr.
|22:23
|5-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|13
|Zubac
|16:47
|4-5
|0-0
|3-8
|3
|2
|8
|George
|23:48
|3-10
|6-6
|1-5
|4
|1
|14
|Wall
|19:45
|5-11
|9-9
|0-1
|3
|2
|20
|Mann
|25:16
|4-7
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|2
|10
|Covington
|24:08
|4-8
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|11
|Kennard
|19:26
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|9
|Jackson
|16:54
|3-8
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|11
|Coffey
|14:06
|0-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Batum
|13:21
|2-4
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|1
|5
|Boston Jr.
|10:31
|2-6
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Diabate
|8:18
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Preston
|6:11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Moon
|2:11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-86
|21-22
|7-45
|27
|14
|117
Percentages: FG .465, FT .955.
3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Kennard 3-3, Morris Sr. 3-4, Jackson 3-6, Covington 2-6, George 2-8, Mann 1-1, Batum 1-3, Wall 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Leonard 0-3, Boston Jr. 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Covington 2, Diabate 2, Zubac 2, George).
Turnovers: 20 (Wall 4, George 3, Jackson 3, Zubac 3, Batum 2, Coffey, Kennard, Moon, Morris Sr., Preston).
Steals: 9 (George 4, Batum, Kennard, Mann, Moon, Preston).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Minnesota
|24
|29
|38
|28
|—
|119
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|28
|31
|24
|—
|117
A_16,466 (18,997). T_2:08.
