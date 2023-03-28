FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson36:015-103-43-411415
McDaniels39:218-153-41-32520
Gobert35:255-96-84-164416
Conley27:306-83-40-23316
A.Edwards38:386-154-81-57417
Reid20:467-122-40-41118
Nowell16:226-111-22-41314
McLaughlin16:201-20-00-1423
Alexander-Walker9:350-40-00-1010
Totals240:0044-8622-3411-403327119

Percentages: FG .512, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Anderson 2-3, Reid 2-5, McLaughlin 1-1, Conley 1-2, A.Edwards 1-3, Nowell 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert 2, Reid).

Turnovers: 6 (Gobert 2, A.Edwards, Alexander-Walker, Anderson, Nowell).

Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, McDaniels 2, Conley, Reid).

Technical Fouls: Timberwolves, 4:48 third.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes35:075-129-112-51219
Murray27:531-80-02-6033
Sabonis39:5511-142-33-104624
Fox35:0910-208-100-46129
Huerter26:454-72-20-31513
Monk26:364-134-40-13212
Lyles22:211-63-44-11025
Mitchell12:541-12-20-0114
Len7:291-12-41-2014
K.Edwards5:481-20-00-0002
Totals240:0039-8432-4012-421623115

Percentages: FG .464, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Huerter 3-5, Fox 1-6, Murray 1-6, K.Edwards 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Barnes 0-3, Monk 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Len 2, Fox, K.Edwards).

Turnovers: 10 (Lyles 3, Sabonis 3, Monk 2, Fox, Huerter).

Steals: 4 (Lyles 2, Murray, Sabonis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota34232933119
Sacramento25332730115

A_18,151 (17,608). T_2:24.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

