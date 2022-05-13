|Cleveland
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|34
|12
|13
|11
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Polanco 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Miller 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Sánchez dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mercado rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Jeffers c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lewis ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Cleveland
|001
|012
|202
|—
|8
|Minnesota
|200
|090
|01x
|—
|12
E_Duran (1), Lewis (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Sánchez (8), Lewis (2), Kepler (5). 3B_Rosario (2). HR_Hedges (3), Mercado (4), Giménez (4), Buxton (10), Polanco (4), Sánchez (2), Lewis (1). SB_Straw (8). SF_Kepler (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Civale L,1-3
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Shaw
|0
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hentges
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|Gray
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Jax W,3-0
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Smith H,6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
Shaw pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Hentges (Arraez).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:26. A_18,711 (38,544).
