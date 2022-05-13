ClevelandMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37898Totals34121311
Straw cf2100Buxton cf3211
Kwan lf4000Arraez 1b3000
Ramírez 3b5122Polanco 2b4211
Miller 1b5000Kepler rf4132
Rosario ss5121Sánchez dh5123
Reyes dh4010Urshela 3b4110
Giménez 2b4212Gordon lf4110
Mercado rf5222Jeffers c3220
Hedges c3111Lewis ss4224

Cleveland0010122028
Minnesota20009001x12

E_Duran (1), Lewis (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Sánchez (8), Lewis (2), Kepler (5). 3B_Rosario (2). HR_Hedges (3), Mercado (4), Giménez (4), Buxton (10), Polanco (4), Sánchez (2), Lewis (1). SB_Straw (8). SF_Kepler (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Civale L,1-342-376625
Shaw045510
Morgan11-310011
Gose110001
Hentges101111
Minnesota
Gray41-342248
Jax W,3-021-344431
Smith H,61-300001
Duran100000
Pagán112002

Shaw pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Hentges (Arraez).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:26. A_18,711 (38,544).

