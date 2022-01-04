MINNESOTA (122)
Edwards 11-17 1-1 28, Vanderbilt 4-7 0-0 8, Reid 6-9 0-0 13, Beasley 4-10 0-0 11, Beverley 3-10 5-5 11, Knight 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 7-10 0-0 18, Prince 7-10 1-1 17, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-1 0-0 2, Nowell 4-13 0-0 8, Okogie 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 49-93 8-9 122.
L.A. CLIPPERS (104)
Mann 3-4 0-0 7, Morris Sr. 4-9 3-3 12, Ibaka 7-7 1-1 17, Bledsoe 0-3 1-2 1, Jackson 2-9 0-0 5, Ennis III 4-4 0-0 10, Gabriel 1-5 0-0 2, Coffey 2-6 4-4 9, Winslow 7-10 1-1 15, Johnson 2-6 4-4 9, Moon 6-13 0-0 13, Scrubb 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 39-78 15-17 104.
|Minnesota
|26
|38
|21
|37
|—
|122
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|25
|19
|39
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 16-45 (Edwards 5-10, McDaniels 4-5, Beasley 3-8, Prince 2-4, Okogie 1-3, Reid 1-3, Beverley 0-4, Nowell 0-6), L.A. Clippers 11-32 (Ennis III 2-2, Ibaka 2-2, Johnson 1-2, Mann 1-2, Scrubb 1-2, Coffey 1-4, Moon 1-4, Morris Sr. 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Bledsoe 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 40 (Vanderbilt 9), L.A. Clippers 31 (Coffey 5). Assists_Minnesota 34 (Beverley 12), L.A. Clippers 22 (Bledsoe 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 14, L.A. Clippers 10. A_15,959 (18,997)